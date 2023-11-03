3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in November

The dawn of a new month brings an influx of new movies to stream on Netflix. With Halloween complete, it’s time to start thinking about the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon. One genre that goes hand in hand with the holidays is the romantic comedy.

Many of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. To celebrate November, we curated a list of three rom-coms you need to watch. Our choices include a sweet comedy about growing up, a holiday ensemble celebrating its 20th anniversary, and an odd-couple love story.

13 Going on 30 (2023)

Most adults wish they could be younger. For 13-year-old Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen), she wants to skip junior high and be “30, flirty, and thriving.” After being humiliated by a group of popular girls, Jenna’s wish comes true as she is magically transformed into a 30-year-old (Jennifer Garner) overnight.

As an adult, Jenna is living in a beautiful New York City apartment and working as an editor at a fashion magazine. Yet, success came at a price as Jenna forgot about those who loved her the most, mainly her childhood best friend Matty (Mark Ruffalo). Wanting to make things right, Jenna reconnects with Matty and starts to turn her life around, becoming a better person in the process. However, what Jenna wants is a second chance. Will she get it?

Stream 13 Going on 30 on Netflix.

Love Actually (2003)

Christmas is right around the corner, meaning it’s the perfect time to fire up a holiday rom-com. Spread a holiday cheer with one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix, Love Actually, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. Filmed in London, Love Actually depicts ten intertwined stories with one common theme: love. The story starts five weeks before Christmas with an ensemble of hopeless romantics.

Featured characters include David (Hugh Grant), the recently elected British prime minister who has a crush on Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), a member of his junior staff; Jamie (Colin Firth), a writer who falls for his Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz); and Daniel (Liam Neeson), a recent widow who helps his stepson Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) win over a school crush. Yet, the most famous scene involves a pair of cue cards. To me, it’s perfect.

Stream Love Actually on Netflix.

Long Shot (2019)

Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) and Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) are polar opposites. Fred is a passionate journalist who is not afraid to speak his mind. Charlotte is the stoic U.S. Secretary of State. Yet, Fred and Charlotte have a history together. Charlotte was Fred’s childhood crush and babysitter.

At a fundraising event, the two reconnect and hit it off, leading Charlotte to hire Fred as her new speechwriter as she prepares to run for President of the United States. As the duo spends more time together, they develop a romantic connection, much to the dismay of Charlotte’s team. Rogen and Theron have undeniable chemistry, a wonderful surprise in this charming and entertaining rom-com.

Stream Long Shot on Netflix.

