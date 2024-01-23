5 movies leaving Netflix in January you have to watch now

January has been an exciting month on Netflix, thanks to the arrival of several new movies on the service. January’s biggest release was Kevin Hart’s Lift, an action comedy depicting an improbable heist occurring at 40,000 feet in the air. Other new movies on Netflix in January include Good Grief and Society of Snow.

But with the addition of new films, a select group of films must depart at the end of the month. Here are five movies leaving Netflix after January 31 that you must watch, including a coming-of-age romance, a hilarious comedy from 2008, and an iconic action film from the late 2000s.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Michael Bay applies his Bayhem – loud explosions, quick cuts, and slow-motion – to a story of love, honor, and sacrifice in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. On the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, local militants attacked the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Down the road, a CIA base known as “The Annex” is protected by the Global Response Staff (GRS), an elite group of six former U.S. soldiers protecting the area.

One of the soldiers is Jack Silva (John Krasinski), who is recruited to the GRS by his friend and commander of the team, Tyrone S. “Rone” Woods (James Badge Dale). Outnumbered, the GRS save who they can at the diplomatic compound and prepare for the fight of their lives at the Annex as they engage in a firefight of deadly proportions.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Don’t miss out on a chance to watch one of the best breakup movies and comedies of the 2000s, Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, it stars Jason Segel as Peter Bretter, a struggling composer who has been in a relationship with TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) for five years. Peter’s world comes crashing down when Sarah breaks up with him.

A depressed Peter decides a trip to Hawaii will take his mind off Sarah. Unfortunately, Peter runs into Sarah and her new boyfriend, Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), who happen to be staying at the same resort. Thankfully, Peter finds solace with hotel concierge Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis). Will it be enough for him to move on from Sarah?

Black Swan (2010)

Natalie Portman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her spellbinding role in Black Swan, Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 psychological horror film set in the world of competitive ballet. Nina Sayers (Portman) is a talented young ballerina who vies for the lead in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. Director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel) wants to cast one dancer in dual roles of the White Swan Odette and the Black Swan Odile.

Thomas surprisingly chooses Nina to replace his former top ballerina, Beth (Winona Ryder). While Nina embodies the innocent qualities of the White Swan, she fails to connect with the evil Black Swan. When the arrival of a new dancer (Mila Kunis) threatens her spot, Nina embraces her inner Black Swan as her dark side wins out, leading to the deterioration of her mental health and overall livelihood.

Taken (2008)

Taken taught us to never say the phrase “good luck” to Liam Neeson because, if provoked, he will find and kill you. The iconic phone call happens at the end of the first act when former CIA officer Bryan Mills (Neeson) hears his daughter (Maggie Grace) scream in agony after being abducted by human traffickers in Paris.

After hanging up, Mills deduces that Kim was taken as part of an Albanian sex-trafficking organization and he must find her within 96 hours, or she will be lost forever. Mills flies to Paris to hunt down the men who took his daughter and bring her home. With his particular set of skills, Mills doesn’t need any luck.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Before riding sandworms or singing about chocolate, Timothée Chalamet was best known as the annoying boyfriend on Homeland. In 2017, Chalamet first showed his true star potential in Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age LGBTQ romance. It’s the summer of 1983, and teenager Elio Perlman (Chalamet) spends his days lounging, reading, and hanging out with his friends in Northern Italy.

Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg) invites Oliver (Armie Hammer), a handsome 24-year-old grad student, to work as his intern. Over the next few weeks, Elio and Oliver grow closer, and their burgeoning friendship evolves into a romantic relationship. All summer flings must end, but what Elio experiences with Oliver will change his life forever.

