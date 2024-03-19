5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2024 you have to watch now

When it comes to finding great movies to watch, from high-profile new titles to classics and even obscure films, Amazon Prime Video is a great resource. But the selection of titles is always changing. Some movies are only available for a limited time. They might be removed from the streaming service due to licensing expirations, or perhaps they are moving to another streaming service. Whatever the case, the list of titles you have bookmarked to watch when you get around to it might be thinner once you actually sit down to queue them up.

To help make sure you don’t miss out on some classic titles, perhaps movies you’d love, but haven’t heard of, we have put together this list of five movies leaving Prime Video in March you have to watch. Each of these brings something unique to the table, from thought-provoking commentary to knee-slapping comedy.

Cruel Intentions (1999)

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Official Trailer - Back in Theaters for the 20th Anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe shine in the worst possible way as devilishly awful people in Cruel Intentions. That’s especially true of Kathryn (Gellar), a wealthy and popular teenager who promises to look out for the young, naïve new student, Cecile (Selma Blair). Instead, she decides to use and abuse the young woman to get revenge on her ex. So begins a seduction involving Kathryn’s stepbrother, Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), Reese Witherspoon’s sweetly innocent Annette, and a twisted story of lies, deceit, and temptation.

The teen romantic drama is a modern retelling of the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. A small-budget independent movie, Cruel Intentions succeeded at the box office and has since become a cult classic. The movie jump-started the careers of many of its stars, with Gellar, Phillippe, Blair, and Witherspoon becoming teen idols for the Y2K era.

Grown Ups (2010)

Official Grown Ups Trailer - In Theaters 6/25

This Adam Sandler movie features an ensemble cast and follows five lifelong friends who decide to get together, along with their families, for a massive Fourth of July bash. It has been 30 years since the once-free-spirited junior high school basketball teammates have gotten together in such a big way, however, they now they have wives, kids, careers, and obligations. Grown Ups features all the silly hilarity you’d expect from a Happy Madison Productions movie, but it’s also a relatable tale about getting older and waxing nostalgic about a past version of yourself that has long since receded in the rearview mirror.

The fact that Sandler and co-stars like Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider are close friends in real life translates on the screen. It’s like you’re watching a group of middle-aged men relive their youths, facing everything from aging to reexamining life choices to dealing with parenting issues, marital strife, and more. A box office success, Grown Ups spawned a sequel, Grown Ups 2, which is also available to stream for a limited time, so go ahead and binge them both, back-to-back.

Tár (2022)

TÁR - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 7

This Academy Award-nominated movie starring Cate Blanchett is moving to Peacock, so you’ll want to check Tár out before it’s gone. This psychological drama stars Blanchett as Lydia Tár, a fictional renowned conductor who is accused of misconduct and sees her celebrated career and private life slowly disintegrate as she deals with the fallout.

Receiving six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actress, Tár was critically lauded, with Blanchett singled out for her emotionally charged performance of a character that was so convincing that viewers thought she was based on a real person. She wonderfully captures a woman in turmoil who is haunted by the death of a promising young musician she blacklisted and her own personal demons. It’s a thought-provoking tale about being able to separate artists from their art and the immense pressure of fame.

Countdown to Zero (2010)

Countdown to Zero (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Nuclear Documentary Movie HD

This gripping documentary is a politically charged examination of the history of nuclear weapons since the end of the Cold War. A riveting option to watch following the success of movies like Oppenheimer, Countdown to Zero features archival interviews with influential political figures from history like Tony Blair, Jimmy Carter, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Pervez Musharraf. The mandate behind the movie, created by the same team behind An Inconvenient Truth, is to convince viewers of the need to abolish nuclear weapons altogether.

Narrated by Gary Oldman and with a musical score that includes a memorable tune from Pearl Jam called The Fixer, Countdown to Zero has been praised for being both creative and cautionary. Nuclear weapons are being made nowadays quickly and easily. They are ripe for getting into the wrong hands and are downright terrifying. This documentary is sure to spark debate, and it remains just as topical and current today as it was 14 years ago during its original release.

Alive and Kicking (2016)

Alive And Kicking - Official Trailer

Looking for a more upbeat documentary? Alive and Kicking is a delightful look at the history of swing dancing. Started in Harlem in the 1930s and resurrected in the 1990s, swing dancing is one of the most social types of dance, one that is inspired by jazz and involves upbeat tunes and fast-moving choreography. Swing dancing has spawned many variations, from the Charleston to the Lindy Hop.

Learn all about the genre from icons of swing themselves, including cabaret and jazz singer Dawn Hampton, dancer and choreographer Frankie Manning, and the woman known as the Queen of Swing, Norma Miller. This feel-good documentary will have you smiling from ear-to-ear, and wanting to get up on your feet, too.

