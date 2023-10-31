 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the fall

Dan Girolamo
By

Hulu’s library of films is an impressive mix of originals and hits from popular companies like Disney, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros., Searchlight Pictures, and Neon. This fall, Hulu has added new thrillers and horror films for the Halloween season. However, there are plenty of action, comedy, and dramas to watch if horror is not your thing.

From 2023 horror films like The Boogeyman and A Haunting in Venice to classic romantic comedies such as Sleepless in Seattle, these films represent some of the best movies on Hulu. Below, we selected five movies streaming on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the fall.

Recommended Videos

The Boogeyman (2023)

Vivien Lyra Blair holds a moon light in The Boogeyman.
20th Century Studios

Who said spooky season only happened in October? Horror is good to watch all year long, especially in the fall. The most prolific horror author is Stephen King, and 2023 marked the release of The Boogeyman, based on his 1973 short story of the same name.

Related

Will Harper and his two daughters, Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), are struggling to cope with the sudden death of the children’s mother. At their house, Will, a therapist, is visited by a strange man named Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), who says his three children were killed by a supernatural creature, “The Boogeyman.” Unfortunately for the Sawyer family, the Boogeyman is real, and Lester brings it to their house, where it tries to prey on their fear and suffering. The Boogeyman is a solid B-movie with enough thrills to keep you engaged.

Stream The Boogeyman on Hulu.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A man next to his son stands in front of a woman in Sleepless in Seattle.
TriStar Pictures

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in a romantic comedy from Nora Ephron. It truly doesn’t get better than that. In Sleepless in Seattle, Sam Baldwin (Hanks) and his young son Jonah (Ross Mallinger) move from Chicago to Seattle after Sam’s wife dies from cancer. On Christmas Eve night, Jonah calls into a radio show talk show to talk about his grieving father. Surprisingly, Sam confesses his feelings to the radio host, gaining sympathy from thousands of women listening at home.

One of those women is Annie Reed (Ryan), a newspaper reporter who falls in love with Sam and his story. Despite her engagement to Walter (Bill Pullman), Annie writes a letter to Sam asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. It’s a testament to Hanks’ and Ryan’s charm and likability that they can have elite chemistry despite being in one scene together.

Stream Sleepless in Seattle on Hulu.

No One Will Save You (2023)

Kaitlyn Dever looks forward nervously in No One Will Save You.
20th Century Studios

The streaming surprise of the year is No One Will Save You, the sci-fi thriller from writer-director Brian Duffield (Underwater, Love and Monsters). Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) lives alone as a seamstress in her childhood home, grieving the deaths of her mother and best friends. Also, Brynn is ostracized by the town for mysterious reasons. One night, Brynn discovers an alien intruder in her home. This leads to more aliens arriving in the town, taking Brynn on a wild journey as she fights to protect her home.

No One Will Save You relies on atmosphere and sound to build suspense since there is little dialogue. This unique approach to the film works in its favor, anchored by a spectacular performance from Dever. No One Will Save You has garnered praise from two giants in the horror community: Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro.

Stream No One Will Save You on Hulu.

Theater Camp (2023)

Two adults sit at a table as kids stand on a stage in Theater Camp.
Searchlight Pictures

When Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris), the owner of an upstate New York summer theatre camp, falls into a coma, her inexperienced and clumsy son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), comes in and runs the camp. Additionally, the camp is struggling financially, so Troy gets to work on raising money to save it from foreclosure.

Leading the campers is the eclectic staff, which includes Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), best friends in charge of the productions; Janet Walch (Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri), a stage combat coach who lied on her resume to get the job; and Glenn Winthrop (Noah Galvin), a stagehand with dreams of becoming a dancer. Theater Camp is a love letter to theater kids, but it has enough laughs and heart that non-theater kids who watch will appreciate the humor.

Stream Theater Camp on Hulu.

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

The cast of A Haunting in Venice.
20th Century Studios

Kenneth Branagh loves his Agatha Christie adaptations. Branagh played Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile. For 2023’s A Haunting in Venice, Branagh leaned into supernatural and horror elements to lead his latest whodunnit.

Poirot is retired and living in Venice in the late 1940s. Poirot is invited by crime novelist Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) to a séance at a haunted palazzo on Halloween. When one of the guests is murdered, Poirot is once again tasked with solving the mystery. However, dark secrets, mysterious entities, and sinister shadows attempt to stop Poirot from finding the truth.

Stream A Haunting in Venice on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in September
Two paramedics stand next to each other in Synchronic.

One of the many benefits of Netflix is the endless streaming options for movies in genres, including action, horror, sports, comedy, and romance. One genre that continues to add to its expanding library is sci-fi. From thrillers, like Spiderhead and The Titan, to action-adventures, like 65 and Star Trek, the sci-fi section on Netflix hosts multiple subgenres to satisfy all types of moviegoers.

For September, we curated a list of five sci-fi movies available on Netflix that should be seen this month. Some of our selections include a riveting tale from Denis Villeneuve, a political allegory from Bong Joon-ho, and a moral dilemma set in space.
Arrival (2016)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in September
Joel Kinnaman stands in front of a police lineup in The Informer.

There are over 3,600 movies on Netflix. With such a wide selection, it can be overwhelming when it's time to sit down and make a decision about what to watch. With thousands of possibilities, there are that slip through the cracks due to their location on the homepage. However, many of these films are quite good.

Below, we selected five underrated movies on Netflix that you need to watch in September. The selections include one of the last great studio comedies, a pandemic thriller, a reimagining of a popular film from the 1990s, an underseen crime thriller, and a delightful romantic comedy.
This Is the End (2012)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in September
Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You.

It's become apparent recently that sci-fi movies are not always a priority for many of the streaming services. Thankfully, Hulu has a loaded lineup of films for science fiction lovers, including three new additions this month. These are the movies that allow us to step outside of our present and enjoy concepts and technology far beyond our reality. If there's a common theme with this month's sci-fi movies on Hulu, then it's dystopian futures ... including some futures that may be closer than we'd like.

Below, you can find our picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September. And rest assured, Hulu is also going to have more science fiction delights when October rolls around.
Ready Player One (2018)

Read more