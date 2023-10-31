5 movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the fall

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hulu’s library of films is an impressive mix of originals and hits from popular companies like Disney, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros., Searchlight Pictures, and Neon. This fall, Hulu has added new thrillers and horror films for the Halloween season. However, there are plenty of action, comedy, and dramas to watch if horror is not your thing.

From 2023 horror films like The Boogeyman and A Haunting in Venice to classic romantic comedies such as Sleepless in Seattle, these films represent some of the best movies on Hulu. Below, we selected five movies streaming on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the fall.

Recommended Videos

The Boogeyman (2023)

Who said spooky season only happened in October? Horror is good to watch all year long, especially in the fall. The most prolific horror author is Stephen King, and 2023 marked the release of The Boogeyman, based on his 1973 short story of the same name.

Will Harper and his two daughters, Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), are struggling to cope with the sudden death of the children’s mother. At their house, Will, a therapist, is visited by a strange man named Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), who says his three children were killed by a supernatural creature, “The Boogeyman.” Unfortunately for the Sawyer family, the Boogeyman is real, and Lester brings it to their house, where it tries to prey on their fear and suffering. The Boogeyman is a solid B-movie with enough thrills to keep you engaged.

Stream The Boogeyman on Hulu.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in a romantic comedy from Nora Ephron. It truly doesn’t get better than that. In Sleepless in Seattle, Sam Baldwin (Hanks) and his young son Jonah (Ross Mallinger) move from Chicago to Seattle after Sam’s wife dies from cancer. On Christmas Eve night, Jonah calls into a radio show talk show to talk about his grieving father. Surprisingly, Sam confesses his feelings to the radio host, gaining sympathy from thousands of women listening at home.

One of those women is Annie Reed (Ryan), a newspaper reporter who falls in love with Sam and his story. Despite her engagement to Walter (Bill Pullman), Annie writes a letter to Sam asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. It’s a testament to Hanks’ and Ryan’s charm and likability that they can have elite chemistry despite being in one scene together.

Stream Sleepless in Seattle on Hulu.

No One Will Save You (2023)

The streaming surprise of the year is No One Will Save You, the sci-fi thriller from writer-director Brian Duffield (Underwater, Love and Monsters). Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) lives alone as a seamstress in her childhood home, grieving the deaths of her mother and best friends. Also, Brynn is ostracized by the town for mysterious reasons. One night, Brynn discovers an alien intruder in her home. This leads to more aliens arriving in the town, taking Brynn on a wild journey as she fights to protect her home.

No One Will Save You relies on atmosphere and sound to build suspense since there is little dialogue. This unique approach to the film works in its favor, anchored by a spectacular performance from Dever. No One Will Save You has garnered praise from two giants in the horror community: Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro.

Stream No One Will Save You on Hulu.

Theater Camp (2023)

When Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris), the owner of an upstate New York summer theatre camp, falls into a coma, her inexperienced and clumsy son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), comes in and runs the camp. Additionally, the camp is struggling financially, so Troy gets to work on raising money to save it from foreclosure.

Leading the campers is the eclectic staff, which includes Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), best friends in charge of the productions; Janet Walch (Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri), a stage combat coach who lied on her resume to get the job; and Glenn Winthrop (Noah Galvin), a stagehand with dreams of becoming a dancer. Theater Camp is a love letter to theater kids, but it has enough laughs and heart that non-theater kids who watch will appreciate the humor.

Stream Theater Camp on Hulu.

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Kenneth Branagh loves his Agatha Christie adaptations. Branagh played Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile. For 2023’s A Haunting in Venice, Branagh leaned into supernatural and horror elements to lead his latest whodunnit.

Poirot is retired and living in Venice in the late 1940s. Poirot is invited by crime novelist Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) to a séance at a haunted palazzo on Halloween. When one of the guests is murdered, Poirot is once again tasked with solving the mystery. However, dark secrets, mysterious entities, and sinister shadows attempt to stop Poirot from finding the truth.

Stream A Haunting in Venice on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations