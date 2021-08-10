If you’ve always fancied yourself as a reality TV star but haven’t quite gotten around to signing up, then now’s your chance.

Netflix has just launched what it claims is “the largest reality casting call ever,” inviting one and all to join hit shows such as Nailed It!, The Circle, and Queer Eye for that 15 minutes of fame — or possibly much longer depending on how it works out.

Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix, announced the casting call in a blog post on Monday, August 9.

“Reality TV is a powerful genre,” Riegg wrote. “It has the ability to make you invested in who is going to win the big competition or find true love (or at least a good showmance). It also has the ability to bring people together from all walks of life. We love to hear from viewers who feel inspired and accepted after seeing themselves reflected in our shows. After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?”

How to apply

First, it’s important to note that to get involved you have to be at least 18 years old and based in the U.S., Canada, or the U.K.

To have a chance of appearing on a Netflix reality show, simply visit this webpage, select “submit your video” at the top right of the screen, choose the reality shows of interest (full list below), and then fill in a few personal details. Finally, upload the all-important video, which, by the way, should be shot in portrait mode and last no longer than 60 seconds. Also, don’t forget to include in the clip your name, age, and where you’re from.

Netflix’s top tip for your audition video? “No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!”

Here’s the full list of shows involved in Netflix’s casting call: Nailed It!, Queer Eye, The Circle, Love is Blind, Dream Home Makeover, Floor is Lava, Roaring Twenties, Get Organized with The Home Edit, Too Hot to Handle, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, The American Barbecue Showdown, and Indian Matchmaking.

