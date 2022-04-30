 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

That ’70s Show cast will return for Netflix’s That ’90s Show

By

Last year, Netflix ordered That ’90s Show, a direct sequel to the hit Fox series, That ’70s Show. At the time, only Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Red and Kitty Foreman. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, five of the six original cast members will also return.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will reprise their roles as Eric Forman and his wife, Donna; the parents of the new lead character, Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda). Real-life married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will be back as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively. Finally, Wilmer Valderrama has closed his deal to return as Fez. All five performers will make guest appearances in the ten-episode first season.

Danny Masterson is the lone original cast member who will not return. Masterson played Hyde in the original series, but he is facing trial on three counts of rape. Masterson and Kutcher previously reunited on Netflix’s original sitcom, The Ranch, but Masterson left the series early when allegations against him came to light.

The cast of That '70s Show.

Unlike the short-lived That ’80s Show, That ’90s Show is a continuation of the original series that will maintain its setting in Point Place, Wisconsin. In 1995, Leia will spend the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, before making friends with a new generation of teens.

Ashley Aufderheide co-stars in the series as Gwen, with Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner created That ’90s Show. That ’70s Show creators Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will executive produce the new series. Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date yet, but filming will begin later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

How visual effects made Manhattan a war zone in HBO’s DMZ

An image from the DMZ series featuring actors against a backdrop created with visual effects.

Hubble spies on 25 hot Jupiters to learn about their atmospheres

Archival observations of 25 hot Jupiters by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

FAA review of SpaceX Starship launch delayed by another month

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

Could the earliest building blocks of life have come from space?

Conceptual image of meteoroids delivering nucleobases to ancient Earth. The nucleobases are represented by structural diagrams with hydrogen atoms as white spheres, carbon as black, nitrogen as blue and oxygen as red.

All these outlandish battery life claims are getting silly

Man relaxing while holding OnePlus Nord N20 phone plugged into charging cable.

Watch NASA drop capsule from 1,200 feet to test Mars Sample Return system

Mars Sample Return drop test.

Along for the Ride follows a woman’s transformative summer

Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow in Along for the Ride.

James Webb Space Telescope fully aligned and capturing crisp images

Engineering images of sharply focused stars in the field of view of each instrument demonstrate that the telescope is fully aligned and in focus.

The best video games of April 2022

Switch Sports player spiking a volleyball.

How do the Nanoleaf Lines hold up after six months?

Nanoleaf Lines in a gaming room.

All the new tech that blew our reviewers away this month

A glowing blue and purple on the LG C2 OLED.

It’s time to explore other corners of the Wizarding World

Neville, Hermione, Ron, and Harry inside a dark tunnel in HP and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Director exits Fantastic Four; The Marvels, Ant-Man 3 swap dates

The Fantastic Four.