That ’70s Show cast will return for Netflix’s That ’90s Show

Last year, Netflix ordered That ’90s Show, a direct sequel to the hit Fox series, That ’70s Show. At the time, only Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp were confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Red and Kitty Foreman. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, five of the six original cast members will also return.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will reprise their roles as Eric Forman and his wife, Donna; the parents of the new lead character, Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda). Real-life married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will be back as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively. Finally, Wilmer Valderrama has closed his deal to return as Fez. All five performers will make guest appearances in the ten-episode first season.

Danny Masterson is the lone original cast member who will not return. Masterson played Hyde in the original series, but he is facing trial on three counts of rape. Masterson and Kutcher previously reunited on Netflix’s original sitcom, The Ranch, but Masterson left the series early when allegations against him came to light.

Unlike the short-lived That ’80s Show, That ’90s Show is a continuation of the original series that will maintain its setting in Point Place, Wisconsin. In 1995, Leia will spend the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, before making friends with a new generation of teens.

Ashley Aufderheide co-stars in the series as Gwen, with Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner created That ’90s Show. That ’70s Show creators Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner will executive produce the new series. Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date yet, but filming will begin later this year.

