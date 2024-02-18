5 underrated Netflix TV shows that are perfect to watch for the winter

We’re deep into winter, and while you might be experiencing balmy weather depending on where you are, it has been chillier than usual in many states. Whatever the weather, there’s nothing quite like curling up on the couch to watch a new show on a lazy Sunday or when you’re ready to unwind on a weeknight.

But it’s easy to waste an hour (or more) scrolling endlessly through the streaming services to which you subscribe in search of the right show. There’s both too much and nothing to watch! If your choice is Netflix, the selection is so expansive that finding a hidden gem worth watching is nearly impossible without a solid recommendation. We’re here to help. Check out these five underrated Netflix TV shows that are perfect to watch for the winter.

White Gold (2017-2019)

White Gold quietly ended after two seasons, though the series hasn’t officially been canceled. In the British sitcom, Ed Westwick stars as Vincent Swan, a repulsively arrogant window salesman who is willing to do and say just about anything to make a sale. He needs to be able to support his lavish lifestyle, after all. He works alongside two junior salesmen played by James Buckley and Joe Thomas (both from The Inbetweeners), who aren’t quite as receptive to his tactics, but reluctantly play along.

The series, set in the 1980s, follows the antics of Vincent and his co-workers as they look to get rich off unsuspecting and highly gullible customers. He might be the king at work, but Vincent’s fractured personal life and relationships cause strain he can’t seem to fix. White Gold will have you wincing at just how awful a person Vincent is. It’s shallow and sexist, but so entertaining.

Stream White Gold on Netflix.

Imposters (2017-2018)

Imagine meeting the woman of your dreams and getting married, then coming home one day to a video message on your computer saying she has left you and drained your entire bank account. That’s what happens to Ezra (Rob Heaps) in Imposters. Except unlike the other previous victims who have cut their losses and moved on, Ezra is far too damaged to let the supposed love of his life go. On his quest to find Maddie (Inbar Lavi) so he can look her in the eye and ask why, he meets two other victims, Richard (Parker Evans) and Jules (Marianne Rendon).

Together, the unlikely trio set out on a mission to find out Maddie’s real identity and get revenge. But she is so fiercely talented at conning people (Lavi is perfect in the role) that they begin to sympathize with her. They try desperately to hide their true feelings from one another: Do they really want to take her down or do they secretly each want to win her back? Imposters was canceled far too soon, but even without a final resolution, it’s a hilarious watch.

Stream Imposters on Netflix.

First Kill (2022)

Fans were devastated when Netflix canceled First Kill after a single season, suggesting the series might very well become one of those lost cult classics. A supernatural teen drama, First Kill is about a teenage vampire named Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) who is tasked with making her first kill on her 16th birthday. She finds the perfect victim in the new girl in school, Calliope (Imani Lewis). What she doesn’t know, however, is that Calliope is a member of a monster-hunting family that’s looking to find vampires just like her. Most pressing, however, is that Juliette is starting to fall for the woman who is supposed to be her victim.

A modern-day, LGBTQ version of forbidden love, First Kill received decent reviews, though it was criticized for being soapy and predictable. However, the negative critics missed the point: that’s exactly what a show of its genre should be. If you missed it, First Kill is a unique coming-of-age story that centers around both queer themes and Black representation.

Stream First Kill on Netflix.

Living With Yourself (2019)

Do you remember that Paul Rudd starred in a sci-fi comedy-drama called Living With Yourself? It was actually quite funny, not to mention topical in today’s landscape of AI domination. Like a comedic version of Severance, Rudd plays Miles, a copywriter who can’t seem to get himself out of a funk. Desperate, he decides to sign up for a mysterious treatment that purports to give him a better life and attitude.

But after being cloned, Miles’ double (also played by Rudd) begins competing with the real Rudd to be the man of the house. He is, after all, the better man of the two. Miles is slowly being replaced, which makes him feel even worse than when he started, but also pushes him to try and become more like, well, himself. It also features a strong supporting cast including Aisling Bea as Miles’ wife and Alia Shawkat as his half-sister. Unfortunately, the future of Living With Yourself remains unknown. The series was never officially canceled. With positive reviews calling it strange and surreal, it’s entirely possible that Living With Yourself could eventually come back, and bring the dual Rudds with it.

Stream Living With Yourself on Netflix.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

Brand New Cherry Flavor has received wonderful reviews, yet the horror- drama has largely flown under the radar. From Nicholas J. Antosca, who co-created and served as showrunner for biographical crime drama The Act, it stars Rosa Salazar as Lisa, a woman who arrives in Los Angeles with big dreams. She wants to direct a movie, but she teams up with the wrong person and everything goes awry. She encounters zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a tattoo artist who doles out curses.

Yes, Brand New Cherry Flavor is just as weird as it sounds. Based on the Todd Grimson novel of the same name, critics call it “delightfully deranged” and praise Salazar’s performance. Brand New Cherry Flavor might not be for everyone. But for those who can appreciate downright peculiar storylines, this show will bewilder you in the most wonderful, albeit horrifying ways.

Stream Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix.

