As more Americans cut the cord, FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services are keeping the spirit of cable alive. FAST allows users to flip through channels without paying for a subscription. Every channel has advertisements, similar to commercials on broadcast television, and many of these services have movies and TV shows that can be watched on demand.

One of the more popular FAST services is Tubi. Owned by Fox, Tubi has over 64 million active users and one of the widest selections of movies and TV shows for a FAST service, including an impressive action collection. From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s first script to a Steve McQueen classic, consider watching these five action movies this summer.

Sicario (2015)

Before Sheridan created an empire at Paramount with Yellowstone, he was an actor attempting to transition into screenwriting. His first screenwriting credit was Sicario in 2015. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Sicario depicts the ugly truth about the United States’ war on drugs.

FBI Special Agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is recruited by CIA Officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and an assassin named Alejandro Gillick (Benicio Del Toro) to join a Joint Task Force, with a mission of apprehending a powerful cartel boss. The crime thriller escalates with several riveting and violent sequences around the U.S.-Mexican border. Thanks to edge-of-your-seat action and terrific leading performances, Sicario remains one of Sheridan’s best projects.

Stream Sicario on Tubi.

The Great Escape (1963)

It doesn’t get much cooler than Steve McQueen. As one of the most important actors to ever grace the screen, McQueen became a superstar in 1963 with the release of The Great Escape, a fictional retelling of the true mass escape by British POWs at from a prison camp during World War II. McQueen (not Rick Dalton) plays Captain Virgil Hilts, one of the few Americans in the camp.

These specific POWs are notorious escapees and have been warned that if they are caught trying to escape, they will be shot. With an entertaining premise and star-studded cast led by McQueen, The Great Escape remains a classic 60 years later.

Stream The Great Escape on Tubi.

U.S. Marshals (1998)

Tommy Lee Jones first introduced audiences to Deputy U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in The Fugitive, a performance that resulted in the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Five years later, Jones reprised his role as the hard-nosed lawman in U.S. Marshals. For the sequel, Gerard is tasked with tracking down another fugitive, Mark Warren (Wesley Snipes), after their plane crashes in the wilderness. Warren, who is accused of murdering two DSS Special Agents, escapes the wreckage.

With the help of his team and State Department agent John Royce (Robert Downey Jr.), Gerard goes after Warren, but questions the fugitive’s guilt as he learns more about his case. U.S. Marshals was never going to live up to the expectations set in The Fugitive, which was nominated for seven Oscars, however, it’s a fun sequel that allows Jones the freedom to thrive in a character he mastered.

Stream U.S. Marshals on Tubi.

Eraser (1996)

From 1982 to 1997, Fubar‘s Arnold Schwarzenegger was as A-list as one could possibly get, thanks to massive hits including Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, T2, and True Lies. One of Schwarzenegger’s underrated gems towards the end of his run was 1996’s Eraser. Schwarzenegger plays U.S. Marshal John Kruger, better known as “Eraser” because of his ability to erase identities via the Witness Security Protection Program and give them a new life.

Kruger’s next challenge is to protect Dr. Lee Cullen, a whistleblower with evidence that her own corporation is supplying weapons to terrorists. For those looking for intricate plots, you won’t find that in Eraser. What you will find is Schwarzenegger blowing stuff up and being an action hero, which is an awesome thing to witness.

Stream Eraser on Tubi.

The Shallows (2016)

It’s really hard to make a shark movie that isn’t watchable. Even if it’s something as silly as Sharknado, there’s still some appeal to watching sharks wreak havoc on humans. Thankfully, The Shallows is not Sharknado. It’s an insult to compare the two because The Shallows is a terrific shark thriller and one of the genre’s best entries of the last 10 years.

Blake Lively stars as Nancy Adams, a medical student still grieving the loss of her mother. Nancy heads to a secluded beach for relaxation and waves. While surfing, Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, forcing her to swim to a giant rock. Stranded 200 yards from shore, Nancy must outsmart the shark and get back to safety before the high tide washes her off the rock.

Stream The Shallows on Tubi.

