 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 action movies on Tubi that are perfect to watch in the summer

Dan Girolamo
By

As more Americans cut the cord, FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services are keeping the spirit of cable alive. FAST allows users to flip through channels without paying for a subscription. Every channel has advertisements, similar to commercials on broadcast television, and many of these services have movies and TV shows that can be watched on demand.

One of the more popular FAST services is Tubi. Owned by Fox, Tubi has over 64 million active users and one of the widest selections of movies and TV shows for a FAST service, including an impressive action collection. From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s first script to a Steve McQueen classic, consider watching these five action movies this summer.

Recommended Videos

Sicario (2015)

Benicio del Toro points a gun in Sicario.
Lionsgate

Before Sheridan created an empire at Paramount with Yellowstone, he was an actor attempting to transition into screenwriting. His first screenwriting credit was Sicario in 2015. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Sicario depicts the ugly truth about the United States’ war on drugs.

FBI Special Agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is recruited by CIA Officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and an assassin named Alejandro Gillick (Benicio Del Toro) to join a Joint Task Force, with a mission of apprehending a powerful cartel boss. The crime thriller escalates with several riveting and violent sequences around the U.S.-Mexican border. Thanks to edge-of-your-seat action and terrific leading performances, Sicario remains one of Sheridan’s best projects.

Stream Sicario on Tubi.

The Great Escape (1963)

Two prisoners stand in the yard of a camp in The Great Escape.
United Artists

It doesn’t get much cooler than Steve McQueen. As one of the most important actors to ever grace the screen, McQueen became a superstar in 1963 with the release of The Great Escape, a fictional retelling of the true mass escape by British POWs at from a prison camp during World War II. McQueen (not Rick Dalton) plays Captain Virgil Hilts, one of the few Americans in the camp.

These specific POWs are notorious escapees and have been warned that if they are caught trying to escape, they will be shot.  With an entertaining premise and star-studded cast led by McQueen, The Great Escape remains a classic 60 years later. 

Stream The Great Escape on Tubi.

U.S. Marshals (1998)

Tommy Lee Jones points a gun in U.S. Marshals.
Warner Bros.

Tommy Lee Jones first introduced audiences to Deputy U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in The Fugitive, a performance that resulted in the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Five years later, Jones reprised his role as the hard-nosed lawman in U.S. Marshals. For the sequel, Gerard is tasked with tracking down another fugitive, Mark Warren (Wesley Snipes), after their plane crashes in the wilderness. Warren, who is accused of murdering two DSS Special Agents, escapes the wreckage.

With the help of his team and State Department agent John Royce (Robert Downey Jr.), Gerard goes after Warren, but questions the fugitive’s guilt as he learns more about his case. U.S. Marshals was never going to live up to the expectations set in The Fugitive, which was nominated for seven Oscars, however, it’s a fun sequel that allows Jones the freedom to thrive in a character he mastered.

Stream U.S. Marshals on Tubi.

Eraser (1996)

Arnold Schwarzenegger sits next to Vanessa Williams and stares in Eraser.

From 1982 to 1997, Fubar‘s Arnold Schwarzenegger was as A-list as one could possibly get, thanks to massive hits including Terminator, Predator, Total RecallT2, and True Lies. One of Schwarzenegger’s underrated gems towards the end of his run was 1996’s Eraser. Schwarzenegger plays U.S. Marshal John Kruger, better known as “Eraser” because of his ability to erase identities via the Witness Security Protection Program and give them a new life.

Kruger’s next challenge is to protect Dr. Lee Cullen, a whistleblower with evidence that her own corporation is supplying weapons to terrorists. For those looking for intricate plots, you won’t find that in Eraser. What you will find is Schwarzenegger blowing stuff up and being an action hero, which is an awesome thing to witness.

Stream Eraser on Tubi.

The Shallows (2016)

Blake Lively stares aimlessly in The Shallows.
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube / Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s really hard to make a shark movie that isn’t watchable. Even if it’s something as silly as Sharknado, there’s still some appeal to watching sharks wreak havoc on humans. Thankfully, The Shallows is not SharknadoIt’s an insult to compare the two because The Shallows is a terrific shark thriller and one of the genre’s best entries of the last 10 years.

Blake Lively stars as Nancy Adams, a medical student still grieving the loss of her mother. Nancy heads to a secluded beach for relaxation and waves. While surfing, Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, forcing her to swim to a giant rock. Stranded 200 yards from shore, Nancy must outsmart the shark and get back to safety before the high tide washes her off the rock.

Stream The Shallows on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 action movies on Paramount+ that are perfect to watch in the summer
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Summer 2023 has brought plenty of great action blockbusters with it, whether it's new entries in long-running franchises or completely original movies. If you're looking for action, though, the big screen is not the only place you can find it. Every streaming service has at least some collection of action movies for you to enjoy, and Paramount Plus may have one of the best collections out there.

With a combination of recent action hits and older titles from the Paramount catalog, you can catch as much action as your heart desires. These are five of the best action movies the streamer has to offer.
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Read more
5 rom-coms on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg sitting across from each other in a pool.

Summer is not just for blockbusters. As the temperature rises, so to does the romance. From flings and relationships to idyllic getaways and vacations, summer is the perfect time to fire up romantic comedies for your next movie night. Rom-coms are fun, entertaining adventures that enhance the laid-back vibes of summer.

Streaming services, like Hulu, have a wide selection of rom-coms available to stream at your convenience. If you're in the mood for romance, check out these five rom-coms on Hulu that are ideal to watch during summer.
Palm Springs (2020)

Read more
5 action movies on Prime Video that are perfect to watch in the summer
Tom Cruise operates a plan in Top Gun: Maverick.

Summer is not over just yet. Although the calendar is turning to August, action fans can still enjoy classic popcorn classics and summer blockbusters for the rest of the month. Because of streaming services, summer movies can now be seen throughout the year.

With a wide assortment of movies, Prime Video has an excellent selection of action movies to enjoy. From epic war adventures and sports dramas to legacy sequels and iconic franchises, fire up one of these five action sagas the next time you sit down for a movie.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Read more