5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024

By
Star Trek Beyond.
Paramount

What’s on tap in terms of Netflix sci-fi movies in September? Zack Snyder’s R-rated director’s cuts for the Rebel Moon movies are now streaming. This includes Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. And all three Divergent films — Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant — leave Netflix at the end of the month, so stream them now before it’s too late.

Those films are only the tip of the iceberg for Netflix’s sci-fi selection. We have five more sci-fi recommendations that subscribers should save in their queue. Our selections include the most recent Star Trek live-action film, a whirlwind sci-fi romance with Matt Damon, and a Doug Liman action adventure.

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Chris Pine sits in the captain's chair and stares.
Paramount Pictures

It’s hard to believe that it’s been eight years since the last live-action Star Trek movie. With Star Trek 4 still in development, Star Trek Beyond remains the final installment in the Star Trek reboot series. Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the USS Enterprise are in the middle of a five-year mission when they are attacked by the alien warlord known as Krall (Idris Elba).

Krall and his troops capture and kill most of the crew, while the rest of the Enterprise, including Kirk and Spock (Zachary Quinto), crash-land on Altamid. Krall seeks the Abronath, a powerful weapon Kirk and crew recovered on a recent mission. To save the universe, Kirk must find a way to escape the hostile planet on another ship and stop Krall from completing his weapon and executing his plan for mass extinction. 

Stream Star Trek Beyond on Netflix.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt as David and Elise in The Adjustment Bureau.
Universal Pictures

It’s rare to see an effective sci-fi romance, but The Adjustment Bureau nails it by leaning into the theme of love transcending time and space. Politician David Norris (Damon) is an aspiring senator who meets a talented ballerina named Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt). It’s love at first sight, yet the duo fails to exchange contact information.

One month later, David randomly reconnects with Elise and gets her name and phone number. After this meeting, David heads to work, where he accidentally learns a dark secret about his life: it’s predetermined. An organization known as the “Adjustment Bureau” guides David on a specific plan for his life, interfering when necessary to keep him on track. David’s plan does not include Elise, much to his dismay. Will David risk everything to be with Elise?

Stream The Adjustment Bureau on Netflix.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros.

Live, die, Tom Cruise, and repeat. The Top Gun: Maverick actor stars in Doug Liman’s terrific alien invasion adventure Edge of Tomorrow. After Earth falls to powerful aliens known as “Mimics,” Major William Cage (Cruise), who has no combat experience, is forced to join an offensive attack on a French beach.

The attack turns out to be a suicide mission and quickly becomes a bloodbath for the military. Before Cage perishes, he gets stuck in a time loop, returning him to the previous morning. Cage relives the battle and dies again and again. He convinces Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to train him and gains more experience as a soldier and becomes a better fighter. Edge of Tomorrow is a fantastic showcase for Cruise and Blunt, as their chemistry carries this refreshing entry in the time-loop genre.

Stream Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix.

Land of the Lost (2009)

Will Ferrell stands in front of a dinosaur.
Universal Pictures

It’s not every day you see Will Ferrell in a film with more genre elements besides comedy. Ferrell joined forces with Anna Friel and Danny McBride to star in Land of the Lost, based on the children’s adventure series from the 1970s. Rick Marshall (Ferrell) is an intelligent scientist behind quantum paleontology, which combines time warps and paleontology. Rick, Holly Cantrell (Anna Friel), and Will Stanton (Danny McBride) explore a mysterious fossil inside a theme park’s cave.

The trio are suddenly transported to a world with dinosaurs. Rick and company must use whatever resources they have, including a primate named Chaka, to find a way home. Land of the Lost was extremely polarizing upon its release and received several Razzie nominations. Yet, acclaimed critic Roger Ebert awarded it three stars. That’s enough to warrant a stream.

Stream Land of the Lost on Netflix.

Rim of the World (2019)

Four teens stand on top of a mountain in front of a city.
Netflix

Rim of the World is a throwback to the 1980s teen adventure movies like The Goonies and Stand by Me. Alex (Jack Gore), an introvert who is struggling to cope with the death of his father, heads to Camp Rim of the World in southern California for the summer. While at camp, Alex meets two other outcasts: Zhen Zhen (Miya Cech), a Chinese orphan, and Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.), a boy from a wealthy family. Suddenly, an alien invasion begins, leaving the teens to fend for themselves.

After a chance encounter with a dying astronaut, Alex is asked to transport a special key to a NASA lab in Pasadena. This key could be the deciding factor in ending the invasion. With the help of a mysterious teen named Gabriel (Alessio Scalzotto), Alex, Zhen Zhen, and Dariush begin the dangerous journey to the lab. Together, must work as one because the fate of humanity is now in the hands of these four teens.

Stream Rim of the World on Netflix.

