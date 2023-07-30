Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Summer is not over just yet. Although the calendar is turning to August, action fans can still enjoy classic popcorn classics and summer blockbusters for the rest of the month. Because of streaming services, summer movies can now be seen throughout the year.

With a wide assortment of movies, Prime Video has an excellent selection of action movies to enjoy. From epic war adventures and sports dramas to legacy sequels and iconic franchises, fire up one of these five action sagas the next time you sit down for a movie.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

It’s a special summer for Saving Private Ryan as the epic war film celebrates its 25th anniversary. Set in World War II, Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) is tasked with finding James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), a young soldier being sent home after his three brothers were killed in action. To extricate Ryan, Miller assembles a team that includes the fiery Richard Reiben (Edward Burns), the loyal Mike Horvath (Tom Sizemore), and inexperienced Timothy Upham (Jeremy Davies).

Saving Private Ryan showcases the horrors of war within minutes, thanks to the stunning yet brutal Omaha Beach opening sequence. Steven Spielberg is at the top of his game, directing some of the most realistic depictions of combat ever recorded on film. Saving Private Ryan losing Best Picture to Shakespeare in Love remains a travesty. Make no mistake, Saving Private Ryan remains one of the greatest war films of all time.

Creed (2015)

In 1990, Rocky V destroyed Sylvester Stallone’s franchise about the underdog boxer from Philadelphia. 2006’s Rocky Balboa was better than Rocky V, but that wasn’t a high bar considering V is downright terrible. Do you know what’s not terrible? Creed, which restored the honor and greatness of the Rocky franchise.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, an aspiring fighter and, more importantly, the son of former world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Donnie convinces Rocky (Stallone) to be his trainer, and the two form a loving bond similar to the one Balboa had with Apollo. Creed was a breath of fresh air in the Rocky franchise. Jordan became a bonafide action star, and Stallone gave an all-time performance that will go down as one of his best.

No Time to Die (2021)

After four movies, Daniel Craig said goodbye to James Bond in No Time to Die. After ending his relationship with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Bond retires from MI6 and retreats to Jamaica. After five years, Bond is recruited by his old friend in the CIA, Felix Leiter (Felix Leiter), to extract a kidnapped scientist from a Spectre party.

However, the extraction does not go according to plan as Bond discovers the real enemy, Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), and his plan to steal a DNA-targeting nanobot weapon that could wipe out millions. Like Craig’s previous films, No Time to Die features thrilling action sequences, including the Matera chase and party firefight. The film is not perfect, but No Time to Die is a satisfying send-off to Craig, who many, including myself, believe is the best 007.

Beast (2022)

“Jaws with a ___” or “Jaws in ___” is a premise that, more often than not, works. Alien was famously pitched as “Jaws in space.” Other successful examples include “Jaws in the sand (Tremors)”, “Jaws with an alligator (Crawl)”, “Jaws with a monster (The Host)”, and “Jaws with a UFO (Nope)”. The next addition to the genre is Beast, which is “Jaws with a lion.”

Idris Elba stars as Dr. Nate Samuels, a widowed father who travels to South Africa on vacation to reconnect with his two daughters. The trio explores a South African game reserve, but the tour is cut short when a man-killing lion ambushes their group. It’s a fight for survival as Nate and his girls must fend off the lion before it kills them. Beast is an entertaining 93-minute B-movie thriller that does exactly what it sets out to do: pit Elba against a lion.

Top Gun: Maverick (2023)

The film credited with saving the theatrical experience in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, is now available to stream on Prime Video. After 30 years after the original Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the rebellious pilot with a “need for speed.”

Maverick is called back to Top Gun by Iceman (Val Kilmer) to prepare a new group of graduates for a special assignment: destroy an illegal uranium enrichment plant before it becomes operational. Upon arrival, Maverick learns that Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Mav’s deceased RIO Goose, is one of the graduates, further complicating the mission. Top Gun: Maverick mastered the formula for a successful legacy sequel: inject a cast of new, charismatic characters into the story while paying tribute to the past. Plus, it helps to have Cruise doing all of his stunts.

