5 great Netflix shows to watch on Christmas

It’s December, meaning the holiday season is in full swing. One of the best places to watch Christmas movies is Netflix. The streaming giant has movies for every occasion – date night, family gatherings, solo missions, and romantic encounters. Some of our favorite Christmas movies on Netflix include Love Actually, White Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles, Love Hard, and Klaus.

Besides movies, Netflix has a solid offering of holiday-themed TV shows that will instantly put you in the Christmas spirit. This December, watch these five Netflix shows for Christmas, including a young adult romance, a holiday sitcom, and a baking competition.

Dash & Lily (2020)

Young love in New York City at Christmastime. Does it get more romantic than that? Dash & Lily, Netflix’s underrated rom-com show, is You’ve Got Mail for Gen Z. Dash (Austin Abrams) detests Christmas. Lily (Midori Francis) adores the holiday. The two teenagers are brought together through a notebook at a bookstore.

The duo begins communicating through the notebook, leaving each other a series of dares to complete. After each task, the person reveals something about themselves. The dares bring them all over New York City, forcing Dash and Lily to be more vulnerable and exit their comfort zones. The result is a charming young adult series that will have you looking at flights to New York City by the end of the first episode.

Stream Dash & Lily on Netflix.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (2018-)

Remember, calories don’t count during the holidays. Nothing screams Christmas like delicious baked goods, and no show better captures that mouth-watering feeling of a sweet treat than The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Serving as a spinoff to The Great British Baking Show, the holiday specials combine the excitement of the original series with holiday and wintertime twists.

The contestants, sometimes celebrities, still compete in a series of challenges to determine the best baker in the group. The Great British Baking Show wouldn’t be complete without judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. All five seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays are available to stream. Plus, fans will rejoice knowing season 6 arrives on December 8.

Stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix.

Home for Christmas (2019-2020)

Netflix’s first Norwegian series follows a single woman searching for a boyfriend during the holiday season in Home for Christmas. Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) is a 30-year-old nurse feeling the pressures of society to find a suitable partner to settle down with. At her family’s Advent dinner, Johanne caves to her family’s constant goading to be in a relationship by telling them she has a boyfriend. Johanne doubles down and says her boyfriend will accompany her to Christmas dinner.

With less than four weeks to dinner, Johanne searches for a potential boyfriend by any means necessary. Johanne explores young professionals, old men, and even women. She’s willing to do anything to find a partner to bring home for Christmas. However, Johanne learns that the person who loves her the most was right under her nose the entire time.

Stream Home for Christmas on Netflix.

Merry Happy Whatever (2019)

The strong-willed dad who disapproves of his daughter’s boyfriend is a popular trope in movies and television. Merry Happy Whatever takes that same trope and infuses it with the chaoticness of the holidays to create an entertaining and heartwarming sitcom.

Don Quinn (Strange World’s Dennis Quaid) is the father struggling to combat the stress that comes with the Christmas season. Don can handle the holidays, but boyfriends are a whole other issue. Don’s daughter, Emmy (Bridgit Mendler), returns home from Los Angeles with a new musician boyfriend named Matt (Brent Morin). If his stress level isn’t high enough, Don’s blood pressure goes through the roof when Emmy and Matt seek his blessing to get married. For better or worse, it will be a Christmas Don will never forget.

Stream Merry Happy Whatever on Netflix.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023)

The Bad Guys, a 2022 animated film based on the children’s book of the same name, introduced the world to a group of notorious criminals specializing in heists. The Bad Guys include Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Piranha. Because of the film’s popularity and box office success ($250 million worldwide), the criminal group is back for another adventure in a new television special, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.

Set before the film’s events, the Bad Guys set out to execute a heist on Christmas morning. With most people occupied with opening presents in the morning, Christmas is the perfect guise for a heist. However, the plan goes haywire when Christmas is canceled after an accident during the holiday parade causes a balloon to burst. Instead of stealing on Christmas morning, the Bad Guys set out to save the holiday by giving back to the community.

Stream The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday on Netflix.

