3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in November

Netflix is still king. Despite the increased competition from rival companies, Netflix remains the gold standard in streaming, with nearly 250 million subscribers. The most popular shows on Netflix include Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game. These shows dominate pop culture when a new season arrives on Netflix. However, plenty of good shows sneak under the radar and have developed passionate fanbases.

If you’re looking for a new show in November, consider watching these three underrated gems on Netflix. Our selections include a cyberpunk crime thriller, a charming Christmas adventure, and a Western drama.

Altered Carbon (2018-2020)

Fans of the cyberpunk subgenre will love Altered Carbon, a noir crime thriller based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel. Set 300 years in the future, Altered Carbon introduces us to a world where humans can store their memories and consciousness in a device called a cortical stack. A stack can be placed into the vertebrae of any physical sleeve (physical human). Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman in season 1 and Anthony Mackie in season 2) was one of the world’s elite soldiers against the new world order before his imprisonment.

In season 1, Kovacs wakes up in a new stack thanks to Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), a wealthy businessman who offers the former soldier an opportunity. Kovacs can officially be resurrected if he solves Bancroft’s murder. Season 1 with Kinnaman focuses on the murder mystery, while season 2 with Mackie prioritizes Kovacs’ search for his former lover, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Backed by beautiful visuals, Altered Carbon is a sci-fi spectacle with an intriguing mystery at its core.

Watch Altered Carbon on Netflix.

Dash & Lily (2020)

November is the perfect time to start watching holiday-themed programs — and some of the best Christmas movies are on Netflix. However, the streamer also boasts terrific TV shows centered around the holidays. Dash & Lily is a charming series about young love set in New York City during Christmastime. What more could you want around the holidays?

When we first meet Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis), they are two strangers who are complete opposites of each other. Dash is the teenage version of Ebenezer Scrooge, while Lily is a hopeless romantic who adores Christmas. A secret notebook brings them together, serving as their primary form of communication. As Dash and Lily complete each other’s dares, the duo forms a romantic connection built on words. When they finally meet, will sparks fly?

Watch Dash & Lily on Netflix.

Godless (2017)

Taylor Sheridan is doing everything in his power to make the Western popular again, and it’s working. Yellowstone is the most popular non-sports show on cable, and his Paramount+ spinoffs – 1883 and 1923 – have garnered dedicated followings. Netflix does not have a Western as big as Yellowstone. However, Netflix does have Godless, one of the best Western series of the last decade.

Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell) is an outlaw on the run from Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), a notorious gang leader and his former mentor. Roy hides in La Belle, a town run predominantly by women, and finds shelter with a tough widow named Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery). When word gets around that Griffin is headed to La Belle with his gang, the residents rally together and prepare to defend their town by any means necessary.

Watch Godless on Netflix.

