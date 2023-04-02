What’s new on Tubi in April 2023

Among the best 2023 Super Bowl commercials was Tubi’s, an upstart streamer that contains tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time and should watch. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

MARRY F*** KILL – April 7 – After their friend’s suicide, five friends reunite to attend her funeral, only to learn that a game they played in college has come back to haunt them.

NO WAY OUT – April 12 – Brian Nelson is a former attorney struggling to cope with life following a traumatic and tragic event – so when Anthony Santiago, a drug dealer from Brian’s past, asks him to take on his double murder trial, Brian is quick to decline. But Anthony doesn’t take no for an answer – threatening Brian’s estranged wife and daughter, Anthony forces him to take on the case. Assuming Anthony is guilty, Brian slowly begins to unravel the facts and learns the case isn’t as black and white as it seems.

A GOOD MAN – April 13 – Struggling in the aftermath of his wife’s affair, a man’s attempt at a new relationship begins to spiral out of control when he notices familiar signs.

DEAD HOT – April 14 – In Dead Hot, Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree, as self-taught students of witchcraft, have been experimenting and connecting with the spirit world for much of their lives. After a ghost hunt gone wrong, they realize they need to seek out proper mentorship and training. Together they embark on a pilgrimage to Salem, Massachusetts, with cameras chronicling their journey, for a masterclass in witchcraft.

BLOOD, SWEAT AND CHEER – April 15 – A suburban divorcée (Tammin Sursok, Pretty Little Liars) masquerades as her teenage daughter (Monroe Cline, Teardrop) in a twisted attempt to make the dance squad at a local high school.

GONE BEFORE HER TIME: BRITTANY MURPHY – April 19 – Brittany Murphy was a scene-stealing starlet destined for Hollywood’s A-list until her untimely death turned out the lights on her lifelong dreams. Although the world was forced to say goodbye to the 32-year-old much too soon, Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy tells the story of the show-stopping young actress, from her rise to fame to her tragic and mysterious death.

BAD CAT – April 20 – A profane house cat must deal with the arrival of his illegitimate son, an accidental killing, his owner’s eviction, and more within the course of a day of debauchery and mayhem.

MURDER AT THE MURDER MYSTERY PARTY – April 21 – A young, aspiring actress fresh from Texas thinks a murder mystery party will be the perfect way to break into the LA scene — until she realizes that the murder is real, and she’s being framed for it.

BURY THE BRIDE – April 22 – Bride-to-be June’s bachelorette getaway turns deadly when her blood-thirsty fiancé and his backwoods friends show up to crash the party. What follows becomes a living nightmare of unholy proportions as June, her sister Sadie and their closest friends fight for their lives, and avenge the ones who don’t make it through the night.

ECHO BASE – April 25 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or is there something more sinister at play.

TMZ PRESENTS – MEGAN VS. TORY: WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN – April 26 – The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez shocked the world and led to one of the most talked about court cases in history. The TMZ team dives deep into what transpired on the night of the assault, the ensuing war on social media, and the ugly showdown in court between the two popular and successful hip-hop stars.

CLASSMATES – April 28 – A computer mix-up gives two college freshmen the chance to swap places but things take a turn when the switch puts them both in danger.

Action

A Man Apart

Escape Plan

Godzilla (2014) – April 16

Gone In 60 Seconds

Last Action Hero

Marauders

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Rampage

Shaft (2019)

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Rundown

The Scorpion King

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption

The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power

The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls

Art House

American Honey – April 27

August: Osage County

Downfall

I Am Not A Serial Killer

Mid 90s – April 18

Stronger

The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)

Black Cinema

227

All About The Benjamins

All Eyez On Me

Brooklyn’s Finest

Class Act

Paper Soldiers

Rebound

The Great White Hype

Waiting To Exhale

Woo

You Got Served

Comedy

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Ali G Indahouse

Booksmart (2019)

Cheech And Chong Get Out Of My Room

Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie

Death Becomes Her

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Don Jon

Get Him To The Greek

Identity Thief

Keeping Up With The Joneses

Let’s Go To Prison

Paul

Saving Silverman

Semi-Pro

The Love Punch

The Three Stooges (2012)

Documentary

Born To Be Wild

The 11th Hour

Drama

Crazy Rich Asians – April 6

Dead Poets Society

Elegy

Oldboy

Phenomenon

Pride And Glory

Reign Over Me

Seven

Horror

3 From Hell – April 12

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

It (2017)

It Chapter Two

Malignant – April 27

Orphan

Poltergeist (2015)

Slither

The Conjuring – April 8

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Grudge 3

Kids & Family

Daddy Day Camp

Dennis The Menace

Howard The Duck

Kubo And The Two Strings

Land Of The Lost

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 26

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spy Next Door

The Goonies

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2

Tom & Jerry

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Bewitched

Bruce Almighty

Escape From Planet Earth – April 4

Harry And The Hendersons

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Jumanji

Practical Magic

Reminiscence – April 6

The Andromeda Strain

The Book Of Eli

The Craft

The Fifth Element

V (2009)

Wargames

Thriller

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Nerve

When The Bough Breaks

TV Series

Deputy

Gilligan’s Island

Haven

Hawthorn

Hell On Wheels

Kingdom: Legendary War

Rob & Chyna

Rogue

The Book of Negroes

Welcome Back, Kotter

Western

A Fistful Of Dollars

For A Few Dollars More

Posse

The Duel (fka By Way Of Helena)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven Ride!

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Unforgiven

