What’s new on Tubi in April 2023

Among the best 2023 Super Bowl commercials was Tubi’s, an upstart streamer that contains tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time and should watch. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
MARRY F*** KILL – April 7 – After their friend’s suicide, five friends reunite to attend her funeral, only to learn that a game they played in college has come back to haunt them.
NO WAY OUT – April 12 – Brian Nelson is a former attorney struggling to cope with life following a traumatic and tragic event – so when Anthony Santiago, a drug dealer from Brian’s past, asks him to take on his double murder trial, Brian is quick to decline. But Anthony doesn’t take no for an answer – threatening Brian’s estranged wife and daughter, Anthony forces him to take on the case. Assuming Anthony is guilty, Brian slowly begins to unravel the facts and learns the case isn’t as black and white as it seems.
A GOOD MAN – April 13 – Struggling in the aftermath of his wife’s affair, a man’s attempt at a new relationship begins to spiral out of control when he notices familiar signs.
DEAD HOT – April 14 – In Dead Hot, Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree, as self-taught students of witchcraft, have been experimenting and connecting with the spirit world for much of their lives. After a ghost hunt gone wrong, they realize they need to seek out proper mentorship and training. Together they embark on a pilgrimage to Salem, Massachusetts, with cameras chronicling their journey, for a masterclass in witchcraft.
BLOOD, SWEAT AND CHEER – April 15 – A suburban divorcée (Tammin Sursok, Pretty Little Liars) masquerades as her teenage daughter (Monroe Cline, Teardrop) in a twisted attempt to make the dance squad at a local high school.
GONE BEFORE HER TIME: BRITTANY MURPHY – April 19 – Brittany Murphy was a scene-stealing starlet destined for Hollywood’s A-list until her untimely death turned out the lights on her lifelong dreams. Although the world was forced to say goodbye to the 32-year-old much too soon, Gone Before Her Time: Brittany Murphy tells the story of the show-stopping young actress, from her rise to fame to her tragic and mysterious death.
BAD CAT – April 20 – A profane house cat must deal with the arrival of his illegitimate son, an accidental killing, his owner’s eviction, and more within the course of a day of debauchery and mayhem.
MURDER AT THE MURDER MYSTERY PARTY – April 21 – A young, aspiring actress fresh from Texas thinks a murder mystery party will be the perfect way to break into the LA scene — until she realizes that the murder is real, and she’s being framed for it.
BURY THE BRIDE – April 22 – Bride-to-be June’s bachelorette getaway turns deadly when her blood-thirsty fiancé and his backwoods friends show up to crash the party. What follows becomes a living nightmare of unholy proportions as June, her sister Sadie and their closest friends fight for their lives, and avenge the ones who don’t make it through the night.
ECHO BASE – April 25 – US officers are ordered to fire a nuclear missile on American soil. Unable to confirm the order, they must decide if it was a mistake or is there something more sinister at play.
TMZ PRESENTS – MEGAN VS. TORY: WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN – April 26 – The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez shocked the world and led to one of the most talked about court cases in history. The TMZ team dives deep into what transpired on the night of the assault, the ensuing war on social media, and the ugly showdown in court between the two popular and successful hip-hop stars.
CLASSMATES – April 28 – A computer mix-up gives two college freshmen the chance to swap places but things take a turn when the switch puts them both in danger.
Action
A Man Apart
Escape Plan
Godzilla (2014) – April 16
Gone In 60 Seconds
Last Action Hero
Marauders
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Rampage
Shaft (2019)
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption
The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls
Art House
American Honey – April 27
August: Osage County
Downfall
I Am Not A Serial Killer
Mid 90s – April 18
Stronger
The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)
Black Cinema
227
All About The Benjamins
All Eyez On Me
Brooklyn’s Finest
Class Act
Paper Soldiers
Rebound
The Great White Hype
Waiting To Exhale
Woo
You Got Served
Comedy
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Ali G Indahouse
Booksmart (2019)
Cheech And Chong Get Out Of My Room
Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie
Death Becomes Her
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Don Jon
Get Him To The Greek
Identity Thief
Keeping Up With The Joneses
Let’s Go To Prison
Paul
Saving Silverman
Semi-Pro
The Love Punch
The Three Stooges (2012)
Documentary
Born To Be Wild
The 11th Hour
Drama
Crazy Rich Asians – April 6
Dead Poets Society
Elegy
Oldboy
Phenomenon
Pride And Glory
Reign Over Me
Seven
Horror
3 From Hell – April 12
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
It (2017)
It Chapter Two
Malignant – April 27
Orphan
Poltergeist (2015)
Slither
The Conjuring – April 8
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Grudge 3
Kids & Family
Daddy Day Camp
Dennis The Menace
Howard The Duck
Kubo And The Two Strings
Land Of The Lost
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Now
Look Who’s Talking Too
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 26
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spy Next Door
The Goonies
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2
Tom & Jerry
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Bewitched
Bruce Almighty
Escape From Planet Earth – April 4
Harry And The Hendersons
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Jumanji
Practical Magic
Reminiscence – April 6
The Andromeda Strain
The Book Of Eli
The Craft
The Fifth Element
V (2009)
Wargames
Thriller
Gone In Sixty Seconds
Nerve
When The Bough Breaks
TV Series
Deputy
Gilligan’s Island
Haven
Hawthorn
Hell On Wheels
Kingdom: Legendary War
Rob & Chyna
Rogue
The Book of Negroes
Welcome Back, Kotter
Western
A Fistful Of Dollars
For A Few Dollars More
Posse
The Duel (fka By Way Of Helena)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Magnificent Seven Ride!
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
Unforgiven
Editors' Recommendations
- What’s new on Paramount+ in April 2023
- What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in April 2023
- What’s new on Hulu in April and what’s leaving soon
- What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (April 2023)
- What’s new on Peacock in April 2023