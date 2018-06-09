Amazon’s having a hush-hush sale on select Bose audio products

Share

If you’re looking for gifts for dads, grads, yourself, or anyone else who appreciates good sound Amazon has a wide selection of Bose products on sale with significant discounts today. Amazon’s Bose sale listings don’t include an end date and quantities may be limited, so if this deal appeals, don’t hesitate.

Amazon is not offering discounts on all Bose product. The “Get it by Monday, June 11” prompt under the Bose items might lead you to think everything is on sale, but that’s not the case. The June 11 mention refers to a fast shipping option, not a sale end date.

The listings may change without notice, but we’ve listed some of the Bose audio product deals that caught our eye at the time of publication.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Black: List price $150, sale price $130

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, available in black only, feature Bose active EQ. Connect to an audio source wirelessly via either Bluetooth or NFC pairing. The SoundSports have Bose Stay Hear+ tips designed to stay in place while you exercise.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker, Triple Black: List price $200, sale price $180

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker, available in triple black only, has a Bluetooth wireless range of up to 30 feet. Rated for up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge of its lithium-ion battery, the SoundLink Revolve is designed to deliver 360-degree, immersive sound.

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones – Midnight Blue / Citron: List price $250, sale price $200

The Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones, available in Midnight Blue and Citron only, include three different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips in small, medium, and large. After five hours of play time on a charge, you can recharge two more times with the included charging case. If you misplace the headphones, use the Bose Connect App’s “Find My Buds” feature.

Bose Acoustimass 6 Series V Home Theater Speaker System (Black): List price $700, sale price $500



According to Bose, the Acoustimass 6 Series V Home Theater Speaker System is its most popular speaker set. All set for 5.1 audio, the system includes the Bose Acoustimass subwoofer and five Virtually Invisible Series II speakers for center channel and front and rear left and right channels. Bose includes cables for the power, input and the speakers.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: List price $250, sale price $224

The Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System with remote is a single soundbar alternative to your television’s internal audio. The Solo 5 connects to your TV with just one cable: optical audio digital, coaxial audio, or 3.5mm aux input. Dialogue mode clarifies television and video speaking and Bluetooth support lets you stream music from other devices.