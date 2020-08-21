  1. Gaming

Amazon’s Big Summer Sale has some great deals on video games

By

Amazon is running “The Big Summer Sale Event” through September 7, and it features a multitude of discounts on all types of items. It also offers some great deals for fans of video games.

Some console games are slashed 30% in prices. It’s mostly PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games, but there are a few Switch games included too.

For fans of Final Fantasy, the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is $30 from $40. The notoriously hard Dark Souls Remastered title is discounted to $18 from $30 for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, is half off at $25 from $50. The game features all four seasons of the popular game, as well as the 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne game as well.

For anyone who’s ever wanted to try the Baldur’s Gate franchise on the Switch, now is a good time to snag the game. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is priced at $30 from $50. It features enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, and Siege of Dragonspear. The PS4 version is priced at $24.

Deal seekers can also snag Legendary Fishing for the PS4 for $14 from $30. The game is compatible with Playstation Move to take advantage of motion controls.

Popular RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is also heavily discounted to $21 from $30 for both the PS4 and Xbox One. Fallout 76: Wastelanders for the PS4 is $10 from $60, and Rage 2 is $10 from $60 for Xbox One.

A number of accessories and peripherals are on sale as well. The Sega Genesis Mini also saw a price drop, to $53 from $80. The mini throwback-console comes with 42 games, two wired controllers, a power cable, USB adapter, and an HDMI cable for your TV.

“The Sega Genesis Mini faithfully recreates Sega’s glory days with excellent hardware design and a large library of great games,” Digital Trends said in a review of the retro system.

For all of those Animal Crossing fans out there, a stainless steel double wall insulated water bottle is on sale for $20. It features characters from the popular game as designs on the bottle. Fans of Halo can get a Halo Master Chief Plush, officially licensed by Microsoft, for only $13 during the sale. It’s 6 inches tall and sits upright on flat surfaces.

Editors' Recommendations

How to play Fortnite on Xbox One

best places to land in fortnite season 3

The best horror games of all time

best horror games of all time resident evil 7 featured

Xbox Series X: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Xbox One Series X

The bestselling games of all time

bestselling games of all time gtav

How to factory reset an Xbox One

Xbox One X review controller on system

These are the best cheap GPU deals for August 2020

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Apex Legends season 6: Release date, new legend, and crafting

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Apple says it will not make exceptions for Epic Games

Here are the highlights from today’s Nintendo Indie World

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

nintendo nes classic mini 2018

Apex Legends tips and tricks

Apex Legends Beginner's Guide

Take-Two Interactive buys hit mobile developer Playdots

Dots and Co trailer image

The best Flash games

Oculus will force you onto Facebook, whether you like it or not