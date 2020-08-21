Amazon is running “The Big Summer Sale Event” through September 7, and it features a multitude of discounts on all types of items. It also offers some great deals for fans of video games.

Some console games are slashed 30% in prices. It’s mostly PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games, but there are a few Switch games included too.

For fans of Final Fantasy, the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is $30 from $40. The notoriously hard Dark Souls Remastered title is discounted to $18 from $30 for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, is half off at $25 from $50. The game features all four seasons of the popular game, as well as the 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne game as well.

For anyone who’s ever wanted to try the Baldur’s Gate franchise on the Switch, now is a good time to snag the game. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is priced at $30 from $50. It features enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, and Siege of Dragonspear. The PS4 version is priced at $24.

Deal seekers can also snag Legendary Fishing for the PS4 for $14 from $30. The game is compatible with Playstation Move to take advantage of motion controls.

Popular RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is also heavily discounted to $21 from $30 for both the PS4 and Xbox One. Fallout 76: Wastelanders for the PS4 is $10 from $60, and Rage 2 is $10 from $60 for Xbox One.

A number of accessories and peripherals are on sale as well. The Sega Genesis Mini also saw a price drop, to $53 from $80. The mini throwback-console comes with 42 games, two wired controllers, a power cable, USB adapter, and an HDMI cable for your TV.

“The Sega Genesis Mini faithfully recreates Sega’s glory days with excellent hardware design and a large library of great games,” Digital Trends said in a review of the retro system.

For all of those Animal Crossing fans out there, a stainless steel double wall insulated water bottle is on sale for $20. It features characters from the popular game as designs on the bottle. Fans of Halo can get a Halo Master Chief Plush, officially licensed by Microsoft, for only $13 during the sale. It’s 6 inches tall and sits upright on flat surfaces.

