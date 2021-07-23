  1. Home Theater

Apple Music’s lossless and spatial audio comes to select Android phones

By

On July 21, Apple released a new version of the Apple Music app for Android, bringing it up to date with the latest iOS features, specifically Apple’s support for both lossless audio and spatial audio via Dolby Atmos Music.

But being able to access these new features will depend on the capabilities of your specific Android device. While lossless audio appears to be universally supported on Android phones, the same cannot be said of spatial audio.

In order for spatial audio to work within the Apple Music app, your Android handset needs to support Dolby Atmos, and not all of them do. In fact, when I went to try out spatial audio on my Google Pixel 5, I discovered that even though I could see Apple Music’s curated spatial audio playlists, none of the included tracks are available in their Dolby Atmos Music versions. Playing them simply results in standard two-channel stereo playback.

This was confirmed once I jumped into the app’s settings menu. An option to enable lossless audio showed up — along with the usual warnings about the large size of lossless tracks and how that might affect your data consumption on both Wi-Fi and cellular connections —  but there were no spatial audio options.

On an iOS device or a Dolby Atmos-compatible Android phone, you should be able to choose whether spatial audio is managed automatically (when the app detects that you’re using Apple or Beats headphones or earbuds) or set to always-on or always-off.

The good news for Android owners is that Dolby Atmos support is very common, especially among Samsung handsets. When you add LG, Sony, Motorola, and Huawei, it means that a majority of Android users will probably be able to experience spatial audio from Apple Music on their phones.

If your phone does support Dolby Atmos, you’ll be able to listen using any set of wired or wireless headphones. For lossless audio, you’ll need a wired set of earbuds or cans, and possibly an external digital-to-analog converter (DAC), depending on your phone’s built-in DAC and the resolution of lossless audio you’re seeking.

In general, lossless audio at CD quality (16-bit, 44.1kHz) should work on any phone with a headphone jack. Going higher than that (24-bit/48kHz or 24-bit/96kHz) is where you may need that external DAC.

For more info on how to get the most out of these new Apple Music features, see our helpful “What you need to listen to lossless audio and Dolby Atmos on Apple Music” explainer.

Editors' Recommendations

One of the best true wireless earbuds (Sony ANCs) are super cheap today

sony wf sp800n review featured

The best cheap tablets under $200

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

Kathryn Newton in Freaky.

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense 70A6G Class 4K UHD Android Smart TV

Apple AirPods are 20% off today at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ original series.

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything we know

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Emmy’s blindspots: actors and series that should have them, but don’t

Parks and Recreation Netflix

Google has stopped selling the Pixel Buds in the U.S. and Canada

Google Pixel Buds box and case.

Smart ANC feature tops new OnePlus Buds Pro’s premium feature list

OnePlus Buds Pro in the case.

The best rom-coms on Hulu

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake in Friends With Benefits.

This Panasonic soundbar was developed for Final Fantasy XIV

Panasonic SoundSlayer Gaming Soundbar with box and remote