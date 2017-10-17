Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody expects more for less these days, and headphones are no exception. Fortunately, the modern headphone renaissance that has taken place over the last few years has created an explosion of affordable options on the market, creating cutthroat competition between manufacturers and crowning the consumer as king. In other words, the best headphones under $100 now offer better sound, looks, and durability than ever.

With so many great affordable options, it can be tough to know which headphones are the best for your specific needs. To ease your burden, we put together this value-packed list of headphones for $100 or less. So close those Amazon review tabs, settle in, and lock down your new headphone compadre, because there’s something for everyone here. But if you need even more options, don’t forget to check our comprehensive guides to the best fully wireless earbuds, noise canceling headphones, and earbuds.

Our pick

V-Moda Forza

Why should you buy this: These headphones offer a perfect blend of comfort, sound, and portable convenience.

Who’s it for: The active everyday listener who wants great fidelity in a small, portable package.

How much will it cost: $99

Why we picked the V-Moda Forza:

Our former sub-$100 champ, the astoundingly good Sennheiser Momentum, has recently been priced out of the running, but that means another model can now be declared king of the affordable market. Enter V-Moda, whose excellent Forza in-ears offer the perfect blend of fidelity, comfort, and sport-ready performance for any audio adventure.

The water-resistant earbuds are a no-frills product that put excellent sound quality at the forefront, with a round and warm sound signature that pairs well with virtually all genres. A wide assortment of sport fins and tips means that almost any listener will find a perfect seal, and they’re made from a soft rubber compound that ranks them among the most comfortable we have ever encountered.

Because the earbuds are are designed to resist the elements, they are a perfect companion for workouts, rainy commutes, or any other outdoor activities where they help bring another level of fun to any adventure. If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that will go with you everywhere and never disappoint, we can’t think of another pair we like as much for the money.

Our full V-Moda Forza review

The best on-ears

Marshall Major II

Why should you buy this: These headphones offer a great mix of classic style and balanced sound.

Who’s it for: The stylish listener who doesn’t want to sacrifice fidelity for looks.

How much will it cost: $52-99

Why we picked the Marshall Major II:

Marshall Headphones has a knack for mixing excellent style and solid performance, all in a package that is easy on the wallet. Designed with a malleable headband and foldable earcups for maximum portability, the durable Major II is a perfect case in point. The revoiced 40mm drivers deliver solid performance across the entire sound spectrum, with impressive midrange and low-end sounds, as well as a satisfying instrumental separation. The gold embellishments and ’70s-era-type coiled cable add some vintage flair to an otherwise modern pair of headphones.

Those looking for a wireless model who are willing to spend a little more will be happy to hear there is a Marshall Major II Bluetooth model available as well.

Our full Marshall Major II review

The best earbud replacements

Shure SE112

Why should you buy this: The Shure SE112 are more comfortable and offer much higher fidelity than your tired plastic in-ears.

Who’s it for: Listeners who want to upgrade from their boring plastic earbuds, but don’t want to spend a mint for great sound.

How much will it cost: $49

Why we picked the Shure SE112:

The Shure SE112 sound twice as expensive as they actually are, thanks to their special dynamic drivers and the passive noise isolation afforded by their robust silicone ear tips. A strip of soft rubber accompanies a thick layer of plastic on each earpiece, and though they are intended to be worn inverted, they still manage to drown out the noise of the outside world regardless of which configuration you choose. The hallmark is their incredible sound, which exudes a commendable level of detail within a lucid, expansive soundstage that excels across the frequency spectrum. The rock-bottom price and solid construction render them the next best thing to the V-Moda Forza.

Our full Shure SE112 review

The best overall fidelity

Grado Prestige Series SR80e

Why should you buy this: They offer the best sound quality you’ll find at their price point.

Who’s it for: The audiophile who doesn’t have deep pockets.

How much will it cost: $99

Why we picked the Grado Prestige Series SR80e:

You won’t venture far on your headphone research journey without hearing about Grado cans. This Brooklyn-based family company is renowned for retro styling, quality construction, and excellent performance-to-dollar value. The SR80e offer a prime piece of Grado’s coveted experience for the dough, but Grado’s open-back design is a double-edged sword: The style offers an airy, vividly clear sound signature, but the world will hear your tunes and you will hear the world. That means they are not great for the bus, or public moments of reverie with your Phil Collins Greatest Hits collection. Still, you get great sound for the cash.

Our full Grado Prestige Series SR80e review

The best for content creators

Sennheiser HD 280 Pro

Why should you buy this: They offer great durability, excellent sound, and simple looks.

Who’s it for: The content creator who needs a pair of workhorse headphones.

How much will it cost: $80-100

Why we picked the Sennheiser HD 280 Pro:

There are plenty of options from Sennheiser under 100 clams, but the HD 280 offer rugged construction, a coiled cable, and crystal-clear sound that digs up subtle moments from deeper layers of the music. These are the rugged mainstays that you’ll see in the background of many radio stations, recording studios, and video editing rooms for a reason: They sound great, take a licking, and their simple black aesthetic keeps them from nabbing too much attention. They may not wow with style, but if you’re looking for some affordable over-ears that will last you many years of solid use, we suggest you start here.

The best sound in the smallest package

1More Triple Driver

Why should you buy this: They offer outrageously good performance in a small and stylish package.

Who’s it for: The serious listener who wants incredible sound in a hyper-portable package.

How much will it cost: $80-100

Why we picked the 1More Triple Driver:

Chinese company 1More‘s Triple Driver earbuds manage to deliver all the features of a high-end set of in-ear headphones at an affordable price, and in a package that looks and feels premium. The Triple Drivers deliver clear, quality upper frequencies, with 1More claiming a 40kHz max range on these puppies, as well as balanced-yet-weighty bass. For such a high-quality listening experience, it’s almost a shock these start at $80. There really are very few ways to get better sound at this price point anywhere on the market, period.

Our 1More Triple Driver review

The best for beat lovers

Audio Technica ATH-M40X

Why should you buy this: They sport punchy, bass-forward sound, durability, and comfort.

Who’s it for: The aspiring hip-hop or electronic music producer.

How much will it cost: $99

Why we picked the Audio Technica ATH-M40X:

These affordable cans from sonic stalwart Audio Technica are an upgrade from the ATH-M30X model, and serve as the younger sibling to the pricier ATH-M50X. The ATH-M40X offer a robust over-ear design and throw down a smooth, natural sound. The fluid upper register is paired with ample bass response down below and the cans take on detail with an impressively sensitive touch for the price. These are a more low-end-laden companion to the Sennheiser HD-280 model, a studio mainstay that should appeal to hip-hop fans and electronic music listeners alike.

The best for jackless phone owners

Sol Republic Shadow Wireless

Why should you buy this: They offer great sound, looks, and wireless performance.

Who’s it for: Those who just bought a jack-free cell phone and don’t want to use an adapter to hear their favorite tunes.

How much will it cost: $60-80

Why we picked the Sol Republic Shadow Wireless:

The promise of wireless functionality always comes with compromises, but Sol Republic‘s Shadow Wireless keep said compromises to a minimum. The necessary hardware is stowed within a halo band that conveniently rests on your shoulders, providing the Bluetooth-enabled earphones with up to eight hours of runtime (depending on volume level) per charge. Sol Republic’s lifetime supply of free eartips is also a standout feature, as is the sound, which dishes out a healthy serving of bass and finds grounding within a textured midrange and treble devoid of sibilance. They even feature an integrated microphone and onboard controls, with a solid wireless range to boot.

Our full Sol Republic Shadow Wireless review

The best for workout enthusiasts

Optoma NuForce BE Sport3

Why should you buy this: You want headphones to wear while breaking a sweat.

Who’s it for: Those with active lifestyles that still want great sound.

How much will it cost: $79

Why we picked the Optoma NuForce BE Sport3:

As more cell phone manufacturers forgo the headphone jack, fitness enthusiasts are increasingly in need of an affordable workout option. Optoma NuForce BE Sport3 is just that. A simple sweat-resistant option that offers up to 10 hours of battery life, the wireless in-ears ditch the built-in fitness trackers we’ve seen on other sport-focused headphones, instead focusing on ease of use and overall audio quality. In that regard, the tiny banded earbuds absolutely succeed, offering a nice, balanced sound signature to help carry you through even the most strenuous of workouts. An elegant and lightweight design makes the BE Sport 3 practically disappear on your head during long listening sessions, which helps keep your focus on the task at hand.

Our full Optoma NuForce BE Sport3 review

The best cheap earbuds

RHA S500

Why should you buy this: You need a set of simple in-ears with solid sound.

Who’s it for: The everyday listener who doesn’t want to spend a mint to hear their favorite tunes.

How much will it cost: $40

Why we picked the RHA S500:

The RHA S500 are about as good as it gets around the $50 price range. These sleek in-ear headphones feature an aluminum finish on the headphone casings and mic instead of the usual plastic, which gives them a high-quality look, and the braided cable prevents tangles. Sound-wise, the RHA S500 will outperform just about all competition at this price point, with detailed treble and impressive stereo imaging. These are a noticeable step up from your rank-and-file earbuds that come standard with smartphones, though people with headphone jack-free models will have to look elsewhere.

Our full RHA S500 review

The best looks

Plugged Crown Series over-ear

Why should you buy this: You want to turn heads on the street, but you don’t want to break into that savings account.

Who’s it for: The fashionable and dollar-conscious listener.

How much will it cost: $80-100

Why we picked the Plugged Crown Series:

Proving wrong the old adage that you get what you pay for, Plugged’s Crown headphones provide a royal listening experience on a peasant’s budget. Available in many muted colors, these headphones by way of Saint Laurent Paris are an elegant exercise in minimalism. A high-fashion appearance is no good if the headphones don’t provide quality sound, however, and Crown excels in this regard, providing vigorous bass that is sure to please any fans of hip-hop or electronic music. On occasion, the bass does tend to muscle out other lighter sections of music, an unfortunate blemish on an otherwise sterling pair of cans. If one can move past that, the Crown is an exceptional pair of headphones for the cost, with a comfortable yet sturdy frame and scratch-resistant coating that ensures their beauty is never tarnished.

Our full Plugged Crown Series review

The best affordable on-ears

Shure SRH145

Why should you buy this: You need a set of budget cans and you’re (thankfully) not at the airport.

Who’s it for: Those looking for the best price-to-performance ratio.

How much will it cost: $39

Why we picked the Shure SRH145:

Shure knows how to craft a premium pair of headphones, but thankfully the company’s foray into the world of budget-based models is equally impressive. Shure’s SRH145 are as powerful as they are light, basking in a futuristic, Beats-esque design that folds down for increased portability. They offer a surprising amount of passive noise isolation as well, which only complements their comfort and ability to reproduce rich sound across the spectrum. The upper register is smooth and balanced and the bass is accurate and punchy, allowing for a welcome ride whether you’re listening to Paul Simon or Kendrick Lamar.

Our full Shure SRH145 review

How we test

We test headphones and earbuds the way normal people live.

We run every pair of headphones through a rigorous process over the course of several days. That includes playing them in all sorts of scenarios — be it on a bus, in the listening room, or at the office — and playing back from a wide array of sources. We know most people use their headphones with a smartphone, often with lower-quality MP3 resolution tracks, so we do too.

However, we also move up to high-resolution audio files, as well as a wide variety of sources, including plugging in directly to a PC or Mac, using USB DACs (digital-to-analog converters), and employing high-quality dedicated portable players and amplifiers. Finally, we compare the headphones to some of our go-to models, both in their class and price point, as well as a level or two above to find out if they can punch above their weight.