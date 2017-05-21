Spotify acquires yet another company — Paris-based AI company Niland

Why it matters to you Spotify is known for its personalized recommendations, and those might be getting even better now that it's acquired AI-startup Niland.

Spotify has expanded its growing empire once again. The music streaming service, which seems to have plans to go public in the near future, is quickly adding to its portfolio, acquiring yet another company. This one marks the forth acquisition this year, with the first three being blockchain startup Mediachain, content recommender MightyTV, and audio detection firm Sonalytic. Paris-based Niland, an artificial intelligence startup, is the latest company to join Spotify, and it would appear that the goal is to leverage the company’s AI capabilities to surface “the right content to the right user at the right time.”

Earlier this week, Spotify confirmed the acquisition in a short blog post announcement, noting that the startup has “changed the game for how AI technology can optimize music search and recommendation capabilities and shares Spotify’s passion” for bringing music to the masses. Spotify also says that the Niland team will move to the music firm’s New York office and help it to “continue innovating and improving our recommendation and personalization technologies resulting in more music discovery which benefits both fans and artists.”

As for Niland, the company made a short statement of its own on its website, simply stating, “We will keep working on new ways to better understand music to craft better innovative listening and discovery experiences.”

Music recommendation is certainly a key component of Spotify’s strategy, as the service is known for its personalized playlists and features like Discover Weekly. Back in March, Spotify hit 50 million paying customers, and boasts nearly double that number when considering non-paying users.