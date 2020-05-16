  1. News

Watch the Air Force launch its experimental X-37B space plane tomorrow

By

The U.S. Air Force, along with the newly-minted Space Force, will shortly launch the mysterious X-37B space plane on a sixth secretive mission.

The unmanned space plane is able to cruise for extremely long periods in low-Earth orbit without apparent need to refuel, and in an orbital pattern which makes it extremely difficult to track.

The Air Force has been working on the X-37B for over a decade now, although the exact details of how it works and what its aims are have been kept strictly under wraps. The Air Force website has minimal details about the plane, saying it is “an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Air Force” and that the program aims to create reusable spacecraft technologies, as well as performing unnamed experiments.

In August last year, the space plane set a new record for time spent in low-Earth orbit, at 718 days. Then, in October 2019, it beat that previous record by achieving 780 days in low-Earth orbit.

Air Force

What we know about the launch

Tomorrow, the X-37B will launch into space once again. This will mark its sixth mission in orbit, although the Air Force has not announced what the purpose of this mission is. The plane will be carried by a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, as part of a mission designated USSF-7 (United States Space Force-7), launched for Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

In its notes about the launch, ULA says, “The Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Oﬀice continues to push the flight envelope for the X-37B and will build upon its growing collaboration with experiment partners with its sixth mission.”

It also shared that the same mission will deploy a small satellite called FalconSat-8, developed by the Air Force Academy to conduct unspecified experiments, as well as two NASA experiments for studying space radiation.

How to watch the launch

The launch was originally set for Saturday, but it had to be pushed back twice due to weather conditions. The launch is now targeted for 6:14 a.m. PT on Sunday.

You can watch the launch live using the link below:

Update 16th May: Added information about a second delay and the new launch time and date.

