 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch U.S. space plane to orbit on Sunday

Trevor Mogg
By

SpaceX is planning to launch its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, December 10.

The USSF-52 mission will deploy the U.S. Space Force’s experimental X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its seventh flight, during which it’ll complete a wide range of tests, including radiation effects on materials provided by NASA.

Recommended Videos

It’s the first time for the Falcon Heavy to launch the X-37B as the space plane is usually carried to orbit by a United Launch Alliance rocket.

Related

The uncrewed space plane’s most recent mission ended in November 2022 after it spent a record 908 days in orbit, beating its previous stay in space by 129 days. Since its first mission in April 2010, the X-37B has accrued a total of 3,774 days in space.

The vehicle bears some similarities to NASA’s now-decommissioned space shuttle, but the X-37B is about a quarter the length at 29 feet (8.8 meters).

The Space Force describes the space plane as “an experimental test program” aimed at demonstrating a range of technologies “for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Air Force,” adding that it’s two primary goals are to develop “reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space, and operating experiments which can be returned to, and examined, on Earth.”

The mission will be the Falcon Heavy’s eighth flight and the first since October when it launched the Psyche spacecraft on a mission to explore a metal asteroid. The rocket has three times the power of SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket (it’s is essentially three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together), and so with 5.5 million pounds of thrust, Falcon Heavy launches are always a sight to savor.

There’s also the added spectacle of the two side boosters returning to Earth for an upright landing shortly after launch.

How to watch

SpaceX will launch the Falcon Heavy from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, December 10.

The mission is expected to be live streamed on SpaceX’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

The company has yet to announce a specific time for the launch, but we will update here once it becomes available. Alternatively, check SpaceX’s X account for the latest information on the mission.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX says it could fly Starship on Friday, but it depends on one thing
The Starship, comprising the first-stage Super Heavy and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, on the launchpad at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX has said it could be in a position to perform the second launch of its next-generation Starship rocket this Friday, though it added that it can only happen once it’s received the nod from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Starship preparing to launch as early as November 17, pending final regulatory approval," SpaceX said in a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX deliver cargo and experiments to the ISS this week
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 8:44 p.m. EDT. Dragon will deliver more than 5,800 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, to the space station. The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

This week will see a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and head for the International Space Station (ISS) to deliver supplies and research to the crew there. The launch is scheduled for this Thursday, November 9, after having been rescheduled from earlier in the week to allow time for additional prelaunch checks.

If you'd like to watch the launch and docking of the SpaceX Dragon, NASA will be live-streaming those two events via its NASA TV channel, and we have the details on how to watch below.
What to expect from the launch
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Another such launch is scheduled for November 9. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Read more
Watch this unique view of SpaceX’s latest Starship rocket test
SpaceX tests its Starship rocket in a ground-based ignition.

As SpaceX continues to wait for the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the second test flight of its mighty Super Heavy rocket, the company recently conducted a ground-based test fire of the rocket’s upper stage, called Starship.

SpaceX posted footage showing the brief test fire from directly above (bottom video), with one of the Starship’s six Raptor engines powering up for about six seconds.

Read more