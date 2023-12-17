 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX reveals new launch date for fifth attempt at Falcon Heavy mission

Trevor Mogg
By
The Falcon Heavy on the launchpad in December 2023.
SpaceX

SpaceX has revealed a new target launch date for a mission that will see its triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket carry an experimental space plane to orbit for the U.S. Space Force.

The private spaceflight company has announced that it’s now targeting the launch for no earlier than Thursday, December 28.

Recommended Videos

Last week, SpaceX stood down from launching the rocket four times, on consecutive days. Reasons included poor weather conditions at the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and an unspecified “side issue” on the ground. At no point has there been any suggestion of a problem affecting the rocket itself, which will be launching for only the eighth time in its five-year history when the mission finally gets underway.

Related

With the Falcon Heavy packing 5.5 million pounds of thrust at launch, the liftoff promises to be a real spectacle for anyone viewing it in person or watching the live stream.

But while the Falcon Heavy is three times more powerful than SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, it’s considerably less powerful than the company’s next-generation Starship vehicle (comprising the first-stage Super Heavy rocket and second-stage Starship spacecraft), which failed to reach orbit on its first two test flights, the most recent of which took place last month.

The Falcon Heavy will deploy the Space Force’s X-37B space plane on what will be its seventh mission since its first one in 2010. The uncrewed space shuttle-like vehicle will conduct various tests while in orbit, including flying in “new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA,” according to the Space Force.

Digital Trends has an article featuring everything you need to know to watch the mission, which will include not only the launch, but also the return to Earth of the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters, which will be used again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX Starship makes it off the pad, but is lost during second test flight
Starship on the launch pad ahead of the second orbital flight test on November 11, 2023.

SpaceX has performed a second integrated test flight of its Starship, the world's most powerful rocket. The Starship made it off the launchpad and survived through stage separation, but communication with the spacecraft was lost near the end of its engine burn.

The rocket made it further in this test than it did in its previous test flight in April this year when it took off from the pad, but exploded before stage separation.

Read more
SpaceX needs good weather for Starship launch. Here’s how it’s looking
SpaceX's Starship on the launchpad.

SpaceX is making final preparations to send the Starship to orbit on in what will be only the second test flight of the 400-foot-tall rocket.

The company had originally hoped to launch on Friday but has had to carry out some extra work that's caused a 24-hour delay.

Read more
SpaceX given green light to send mighty Starship rocket skyward
A Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX's site in Texas.

A Super Heavy booster on the launchpad at SpaceX's site in Texas. SpaceX / SpaceX

SpaceX has been given the green light to send its Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft skyward in what will be only the second test launch of the world's most powerful spaceflight system.

Read more