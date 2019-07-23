Share

You can now get up to $5,000 in Amazon credit if you buy a house through Amazon’s new TurnKey real estate partnership.

The $5,000 incentive was announced Tuesday and includes smart home and home theater equipment along with services like unpacking and cleaning.

The deal is part of Amazon’s partnership with Realogy, a real estate service company. If you purchase a home from one of Realogy’s partners, you’ll get an Amazon credit based on the sale price of your new house.

First, Realogy matches you with one of its real estate agents. Once you close on your home, Amazon steps in to offers its products and services, essentially making your new home into an Alexa-filled smart home. Realogy’s partners include Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are three different tiers of “packages,” so the more money you spend on your house, the more you get in Amazon goods like Kasa Lightbulbs, Ring Doorbells, Fire TV cubes and more. You will also get an Amazon gift card to use towards Amazon Home Services like carpet cleaning, unpacking, handyman services, etc.

The top-tier $5,000 package, available to homes worth $700,000 or more, will net you 4 Echo Spots, 2 Echo Shows, a Ring Doorbell Pro, a Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt, 2 Fire TV Cubes, 2 Sonos Beams, 12 Kasa smartbulbs, an eero WiFi system, and a Smart Things hub.

Right now, the program is only available in 15 metro areas, which include Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Denver, among others. We asked Amazon if and when the program would expand to other cities, but a spokesperson wouldn’t comment on future plans.

“Realogy’s great affiliated agents serve their clients during one of the most important moments in their lives, and Amazon’s services and products can transform that moment to make it rewarding in a way no one ever has before,” Realogy president and CEO Ryan M. Schneider said in a statement.

According to a press release, TurnKey is meant to be a “beginning-to-end home-buying program that seeks to raise consumers’ expectations of what it means to buy a house and make it a home.”

“Customers can be overwhelmed when moving, and we’re excited to be working with Realogy to offer homebuyers a simplified way to settle into a new home,” said Pat Bigatel, Director Amazon Home Services, in the release.

The move is a smart one for Amazon — not only does it give people an incentive to use the new program when they buy a house, it also fills that house with Amazon products — which in turn will keep users in the Amazon ecosystem.

Update 7/23: Clarified that this is a Realogy program fulfilled by Amazon.