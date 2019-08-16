News

Amazon customers are getting emails with someone else’s order information

Emily Price
By

Some Amazon customers say they’re receiving emails from Amazon about orders placed by other people.

Jake Williams, founder of the cybersecurity firm Rendition Infosec, first raised the alarm when he received an email from Amazon intended for another customer that included that person’s name, postal address, and order details.

Williams had ordered something months prior that was now available to ship. He believes that the email was intended to be one letting him know his item was finally available, but at some point along the line wires got crossed and he was sent an email intended for another Amazon customer instead, TechCrunch reports.

Several other Amazon customers have reported similar issues. One customer posted on Twitter about their experience and said they reached out to customer service, but they were told that the issue happens frequently.

That customer spoke to customer service at length about the issue. In that conversation, she says a supervisor told her that if someone calls to complain about reaching an incorrect email she will fill out a form, but when asked where she sends that form she said she “didn’t have that information.”

When pressed with further questions she continued to respond “I do not have that information” but was unable to answer whether the person whose info was shared is ever notified, the customer said.

Amazon came under fire earlier this year for privacy issues pertaining to the company’s Alexa assistant.

In May, it was discovered that even though Amazon allows customers to delete their interactions with Amazon’s voice assistant, Amazon keeps a text version of those conversations on its cloud servers.

Amazon later added the ability for users to delete those logs.

It appears as though the erroneous emails are being sent at random, and in the form of a single email sent to a single incorrect customer. While obviously not ideal, the issue  is similar to when the post office incorrectly delivers a piece of your neighbor’s mail to your home.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for more information on the issue and will report back if and when we receive a response.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Up Next

Amazon cuts $52 off this Samsung Galaxy 10.1-inch tablet for the whole family
how to protect yourself from capital one data breach credit card
News

Lawsuit over Capital One data breach could eventually get you sweet revenge

The law firm Colson Hicks Eidson has filed a class-action lawsuit against Capital One “for negligence in failing to safeguard consumers’ personal information” in the recent data breach that impacted 100 million consumers.
Posted By Emily Price
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

If you're an outlook user who sent an angry email and really wish you hadn't, then you're in luck. There are ways to recall that email, but you'll have to act fast. Here's how to recall an email in outlook.
Posted By Anita George
what is prime pantry amazon price increase 720x720
News

Buy less, give more: Amazon will donate products you don’t buy to charity

Amazon will now donate unsold and returned products to charities with a new initiative the company is calling Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations. Sellers can use the FBA program to donate eligible products starting in September.
Posted By Allison Matyus
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what do you do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether via an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Jackie Dove, Mark Coppock
toyota raises the curtain on 2020 corolla nightshade editions 14 1
Cars

Toyota raises the curtain on 2020 Corolla Nightshade Editions

The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE sedan and hatchback with a CVT (continuously variable transmission) will be available in Nightshade Editions, joining the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, and Sienna with the blacked-out trim style option.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Toyota Camry
Cars

Here’s why your Uber or Lyft car always seems to be a Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is one of the most popular cars sold in the United States, and not just with retail buyers. Uber and Lyft drivers love the Camry for its reliability, according to a new report.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
volkswagens electric dune buggy could reach production vw id rg 1
Cars

The electric Volkswagen ID Buggy makes even Ferrari drivers stop and stare

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy, and Digital Trends drove it in California. It's a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Infiniti QX80
Cars

Infiniti will take on BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its own crossover coupe

Launching in 2020, the Infiniti QX55 will be a crossover coupe similar to models that have proven successful for BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Infiniti said the QX55 will have styling influenced by its early 2000s FX.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bluetooth button
Mobile

Critical Bluetooth security bug discovered. Protect yourself with a quick update

Researchers have discovered a major new security flaw in Bluetooth, which could leave millions of devices at risk of a malicious hack. The attack allows a hacker to “break” Bluetooth security without anyone knowing.
Posted By Mathew Katz
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bugatti centodieci dt 1
Cars

The Bugatti Centodieci is only possible because of the latest design tech

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing a limited-edition hypercar named Centodieci. It's based on the Chiron, but its engine makes 1,600 horsepower, and it's a tribute to the EB110 released during the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl