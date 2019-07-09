Digital Trends
News

To catch package thieves, police are relying on Amazon data and decoy boxes

Mathew Katz
By

Fed up with thieves stealing packages left at your front door, Amazon provided police with “heat maps” showing the worst areas in a city for package theft. The data helped local cops in Albuquerque, New Mexico set up a sting operation to catch so-called “porch pirates.”

Internal emails between the Albuquerque Police Department and Amazon obtained by Motherboard show that Amazon provided the heat map data, which shows the worst zip codes for package theft over the last 60 days and 12 months.

Amazon also provided police with 30 Amazon boxes, a roll of Amazon tape, and lithium ion stickers, according to Motherboard. The sting involved police placing fake Amazon packages containing GPS trackers on stoops in specific neighborhoods, making sure the houses being used had Ring doorbell cameras to record video of a theft. Amazon itself owns Ring, which manufactures the camera.

“I hope the operation nets a lot of bad guys,” one Amazon employee wrote in a December 2018 email to his coworkers and an Albuquerque lieutenant.

It’s not clear if the sting operation caught any thieves or led to any arrests. While Amazon denied sending the heat map data to Albuquerque police, the company has provided other police departments around the country with equipment — including dummy boxes and tape — to help them catch thieves in the act, according to Motherboard.

“We appreciate the effort by local law enforcement to tackle package theft in their communities, and we remain committed to assisting them in their efforts however we can,” a spokesperson for Amazon told Motherboard.

The company has moved aggressively to stop package theft in recent years — which makes sense, since Amazon wants the process of ordering from it to be seamless and worry-free. It introduced Amazon Key, which lets delivery drivers drop off packages inside your home, in 2018. More recently, Amazon extended Key to your garage using smart garage door openers — allowing drivers to deliver packages to a relatively secure location without actually stepping foot in your house.

According to a 2017 survey by Xfinity Home, nearly one-third of Americans have had packages taken from their porch, and another 54% of Americans know someone who have had a package stolen from their stoop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Dr. Mario World mobile game nintendo microtransactions diamond heart
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Dr. Mario World arrives early on iOS and Android

Nintendo’s mobile game Dr. Mario World is available to play a day early on IOS and Android. Much of the game isn't unlocked until you finish 20 levels but you can see how the free-to-play path leads to microtransactions.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
friends cuoco instagram 2
Home Theater

Friends and Veep? Warner’s new HBO Max streaming service changes HBO forever

WarnerMedia's new streaming service is called HBO Max, but it's not just HBO. The upcoming service will be the exclusive home to hits like Friends, as well as new series from JJ Abrams, Anna Kendrick, and more.
Posted By Chris Gates
how to change your twitter name phone photo
News

Twitter finally banned hate speech against religious groups. Will it help?

Twitter will expand its rules to ban hateful conduct made against religious groups. The new rules will require the company to remove any tweet which “dehumanizes whole religious groups,” but it's not clear whether it will solve…
Posted By Allison Matyus
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

If India stands by its proposed ban, Facebook’s Libra could be dead on arrival

The government of India has announced that it is considering a ban on Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra. Without this key market, the success of the burgeoning cryptocurrency is in serious doubt.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
canon rf 24 240mm f4 6 is usm slanthood hires
Photography

Canon’s cheapest RF zoom yet has a 10x zoom and 5 stops of stabilization

The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM isn't just the first telephoto zoom for the young Canon R series — the lens offers five stops of stabilization and sits as the series most affordable zoom yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Wonder Woman 1984
Home Theater

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service: Everything we know about it so far

AT&T's WarnerMedia is joining the streaming video environment with HBO Max, a service that will bundle HBO, WarnerMedia cable channels, and Warner Bros.' feature films on a single platform. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b noflash hires
Photography

Canon stacks on features to Powershot cameras with better burst, new sensors

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III aren't mediocre updates, thanks to a 20.1-megapixel stacked sensor that offers 20 fps bursts and uncropped 4K video. The G7 X III tackles livestreaming and vertical video.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
huawei staff china military link report claims gettyimages 1153554439
News

Huawei’s staff has links to Chinese military and intelligence, report claims

Leaked employment records suggested Huawei employees have close ties with China's military and intelligence agencies. The new revelation puts the tech giant in a tight spot as it faces increased scrutiny from the United States.
Posted By Arun Budhathoki
sotck photo of Macbook Pro
Computing

Zoom will fix a bug that let websites launch video calls without permission

Popular video conferencing app Zoom has a pretty serious security flaw involving Mac webcams. The vulnerability allows websites to launch video calls and turn on webcams without a Mac user’s permission.
Posted By Anita George
harvard seas smallest polarization camera tiny
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

How well can the cameras in self-driving cars see camouflaged or transparent objects? A new polarization camera developed by researchers at Harvard could help improve the accuracy of machine vision.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony fe 35mm f18 lens news
Photography

Sony’s 35mm f/1.8 lens is a portable, bright prime that’s perfect for travel

Sony's new full-frame FE 35mm F1.8 combines a wide angle of view and fast aperture with a surprisingly compact design, weighing just 9.9 ounces and measuring 2.9 inches long. It ships in August for a price of $750.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Moto G7 Play Review
Mobile

T-Mobile’s new Revvlry phones offer decent specs at an affordable price

T-Mobile has taken the wraps off of its latest T-Mobile branded phones, the T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+. The new phones are essentially branded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit is so buggy that some users can’t even log in

Google Fit may have gotten a major redesign less than a year ago, but it doesn't seem as though Google is keeping up with the app. According to new reports, the app is so buggy that some users can't log in.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen