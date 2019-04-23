You can now have your Amazon packages delivered in your garage

Share

As excited as you might be to have an Amazon box arrive at your doorstep, package thieves are just as thrilled to see unattended boxes sitting outside, waiting to be grabbed. Last year, Amazon introduced its solution to package theft with Amazon Key, a service that allowed delivery personnel to drop off packages inside a person’s home. That understandably freaked some folks out, but now Amazon has updated its service for what should be a decent middle ground. On Tuesday, April 23, the company announced Amazon Key for Garage.

As the name suggests, Amazon Key for Garage allows eligible Amazon Prime members to get packages delivered in their garage. The new service is enabled by myQ-connected technology from the Chamberlain Group, which is available in select garage door openers. If you already own a product with myQ technology, all you’ll have to do is link your myQ account in the Amazon Key app. Otherwise, you have to purchase one of the two available KeySmart Garage Kits, including the myQ Smart Garage Hub or the myQ-connected Chamberlain or LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door opener.

Once you have your smart garage door opener and have connected your myQ account to the Amazon Key app, you will be able to have your packages dropped off safely in your garage. Amazon Prime members with the feature enabled will be able to select “in-garage delivery” at checkout. Customers will be able to check the status of their garage door through the Key app, including having the ability to open and close the door remotely.

“We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available,” Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon, said in a statement. “Today we are thrilled to open Key to millions of Prime members who can now have their Amazon packages delivered securely to their garages. With this new option, members can truly unlock the convenience of the Amazon experience.”

In addition to the Key for Garage service, Amazon is also extending Key deliveries to Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Fresno, California; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Hartford, Connecticut; Las Vegas; Norfolk, Virginia; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Nebraska; Rochester, New York; Stockton, California; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Wilmington, Deleware. The service is now available in 50 cities and surrounding areas around the United States.