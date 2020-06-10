  1. News

AMC Theatres plans to reopen its locations in July

By

AMC Theatres plans to open all of its 1,000 theaters worldwide next month after shuttering its doors mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest movie theater chain will operate with limited capacity and blocked seating to comply with social distancing guidelines, Reuters reports. 

AMC will open in time to show movies such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which premiers on July 17, and Disney’s Mulan, which debuts on July 24. 

Digital Trends reached out to AMC to comment on the reopening of its theaters. We will update this story when we hear back. 

AMC

Just last week, the movie theater chain said that it had “substantial doubts” about staying in business due to significant revenue losses from the pandemic. 

“We are generating effectively no revenue,” the company said in a regulatory filing. 

According to preliminary results of the company’s first-quarter earnings, AMC Theatres is expected to have a revenue loss of between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.  

Like most other industries, the movie industry has taken a big hit because of the coronavirus outbreak. Global box office receipts could take a $20 billion hits because of COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

However, Tenet, Mulan, and Wonder Woman, which is set to release on August 14, are sticking with a theater release, even though other films have debuted directly to on-demand. 

AMC recently picked a fight over one of those movies, Trolls: World Tour, after a Universal Studios executive implied the studio may release movies on demand while they’re still in theaters.

