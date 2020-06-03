  1. Movies & TV

AMC Theatres says it may go out of business

By

AMC Theatres says it may not be able to open its doors again because of significant revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The world’s largest movie theater chain, which has 1,000 locations across the globe, said that it has “sustainable doubt” that it can keep its theaters running, CNN reported. 

“We are generating effectively no revenue,” the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. 

AMC Theatres shuttered its theaters in March temporarily because of coronavirus restrictions. According to preliminary results of the company’s first-quarter earnings, AMC Theatres is expected to have a revenue loss of between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.  

AMC

Digital Trends reached out to AMC Theatres to comment. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Like most other industries right now, the movie industry has taken a big hit because of the coronavirus outbreak. Global box office receipts could take a $20 billion hits because of COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Not only is movie theater attendance slowing down, but the production of future blockbusters is also screeching to a halt. Big-name movies such as No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Fast & Furious 9, and more have delayed their production or release, which could affect the movie theater business as well. 

“Even if governmental operating restrictions are lifted in certain jurisdictions, distributors may delay the release of new films until such time that operating restrictions are eased more broadly domestically and internationally, which may further limit our operations,” AMC Theatres told CNN.

For the time being, moviegoers have turned to get their fix on the latest films by watching newly released titles from the comfort of their own homes. 

New or upcoming movies such as Trolls: World Tour, Scoob!, The High Note, and The King of Staten Island have all either been released or will be available to watch on on-demand instead of in a movie theater. AMC recently picked a fight over Trolls when an executive at Universal Studios implied the studio may release future movies on-demand at the same time they’re in theaters.

Want more news, reviews, guides, and features from Digital Trends? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, and Flipboard.

Editors' Recommendations

The best online streaming services for movies and TV

time warner cable twc tv internet service roku streaming remote

Amazon planning June discount event to jump-start sales, report says

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

The meat industry could spawn the next pandemic, new report finds

Cows eating grass

Public transit is on the brink of death. This is how we save it

future of public transportation

How to watch Rick and Morty online: stream season 4 for free

Rick and Morty

Labyrinth sequel finds its way to Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson

disney plus wish list tv series movies labyrinth

The 15 best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Cut the cord: How to quit cable for online streaming video

The 20 best movies on HBO Max right now

HBO Go vs. HBO Now vs. HBO Max

The 16 best shows on HBO Max right now

best sitcoms friends hbo max

What is HBO Max?

six tv shows that actually deserve a reboot friends

What’s new on Hulu in June and what’s leaving soon

new on hulu we are freestyle love supreme

Digital Trends Live: Historic SpaceX crewed launch, Apple reopens more stores

Best action movies on Amazon Prime