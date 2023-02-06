AMC Theaters will begin to adjust ticket pricing based on where a seat is in the theater with its new Sightline AMC offering.

Sightline AMC will have three tiers: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline, and Preferred Sightline. Standard will offer customers the most common seats in the auditorium at the same price as a standard ticket. Value Sightline will include seats in the front row and select Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) seats within the auditorium. Value seats will be cheaper than Standard, but will only be available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership. Preferred will include seats in the middle of the auditorium at a premium rate. AMC Stubs A-List members can reserve Preferred seats at no additional charge.

Sightline AMC will launch in select AMC theaters this weekend in New York City, Kansas City, and Chicago. AMC will expand Sightline into more markets and cities by the end of 2023.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Sightline AMC will start with all showtimes after 4 p.m. Also, the program will not be enforced on Discount Tuesdays, which offers $5 tickets to AMC Stubs members.

