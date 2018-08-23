Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Battle of the movie ticket sites: MoviePass vs. AMC vs. Sinemia vs. Cinemark

Rick Marshall
By
movie tickets theater
Getty Images

Subscription services for movie tickets are all the rage lately, with embattle company MoviePass boasting more than 3 million users in June, while theater-specific upstart AMC Stubs A-List continues to increase its own subscriber base (which numbered 175,000 strong as of July).

Just because those two services are making all the headlines, that doesn’t mean they’re the only options for people who enjoy the moviegoing experience. Several other movie ticket subscription services are available in the U.S. They allow members to get discounted rates on movie tickets every month, and offer a variety of perks, restrictions, and other elements that make them worth consideration for anyone who regularly attends movies or would like to do so more often.

To make the decision between movie ticket services a little easier, we’ve put together a comparison of each of the major subscription plans, so you can figure out what makes the most sense for your viewing habits.

AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Stubs Program

What it is: Launched in June 2018, A-List added a subscription-based monthly ticket service to the chain’s existing loyalty program following years of public feuds with MoviePass.

Monthly price: $20,

How many movies: Subscribers can see three movies each week.

Restrictions: A-List subscribers are limited to AMC theater locations, and there are no deals for purchasing additional tickets for the same screening (if you want to bring a friend, for example). Members of the Stubs loyalty program don’t get reward points for movie tickets purchased through A-List, but they do get points for food and drinks purchased during their visit.

Extra perks: Tickets for premium-format screenings — such as 3D and IMAX — are treated just like standard-format tickets, without any extra charges or limitations. You can also see the same movie multiple times, including in-demand blockbusters, and purchase tickets in advance.

What else to consider: The entire service is managed through the AMC Theaters app, making it one of the more convenient services available. A-List requires a three-month commitment at initial sign-up, but guarantees its original monthly cost for the first 12 months.

More info at: www.amctheatres.com/amcstubs/alist

MoviePass

moviepass vs amc stubs a list cinemark movie club sinemia photo
MoviePass

What it is: The original subscription-based movie ticket service, MoviePass launched in June 2011 but the service has changed its plan repeatedly — and often controversially — in an effort to remain profitable.

Monthly price: $10.

How many movies: Subscribers can see three movies each month.

Restrictions: The plan only offers six movies each week, and MoviePass subscribers have to choose from those six films, which include some smaller, independent films as well as major releases. The option to purchase tickets days in advance isn’t available for all theaters, with some locations requiring you to be physically in the building before you can purchase a ticket. Premium-format screenings (3D, IMAX, etc.) are not available to subscribers, and there are no deals for buying additional tickets to the same screening.

Extra perks: The MoviePass debit card is accepted at just about every theater in the U.S. that accepts credit cards. The service also offers discounts of $2 to $5 on additional tickets (depending on the subscriber’s location and the movie) after subscribers buy the initial three movie tickets in a given month.

What else to consider: The terms of the plan offered by MoviePass have fluctuated significantly over time, and there’s no guarantee that the plan you sign up for will be the same one offered a month — or even a week — down the road. The MoviePass website and mobile app also have a long history of problems that pop up, so there’s a relatively high level of risk that comes with a subscription.

More info at: www.moviepass.com

Sinemia

Sinemia

What it is: A lesser-known service that arrived in the U.S. in May 2018, Sinemia established itself in the U.K. and Canada several years earlier with a format similar to MoviePass but more stable in its terms.

Monthly price: From $4 to $15 (depending on the plan).

How many movies: Subscribers are able to see one, two, or three movies each month, depending on the plan.

Restrictions: Sinemia offers four different individual plans limiting subscribers to one, two, or three movies each month, with some plans limited to standard-format screenings and other, more expensive plans allowing 3D, IMAX, or other premium-format screenings.

Extra perks: The Sinemia debit card can be used at just about any theater nationwide for in-person purchases, and tickets can be purchased in advance for upcoming movies using the app. The service also makes it possible to use third-party ticket sites (like Fandango or MovieTickets.com, for example), so you can earn points from those sites with your purchase. Subscribers aren’t limited to a particular set of movies or showtimes, either. Sinemia also offers “family plans” that provide discounted monthly rates for multiple tickets to the same screening.

What else to consider: Subscribers who don’t want to pay a $20 “initiation fee” will need to commit to a full year of Sinemia at whatever monthly rate they choose. Although the service is relatively hassle-free for in-person ticket sales, buying tickets for upcoming movies can be a complicated process using the Sinemia app, often requiring multiple open tabs, as well as copying and pasting screening and payment information.

More info at: www.sinemia.com

Cinemark Movie Club

cinemark ceo no release window experiments
Lyle/flickr

What it is: Theater chain Cinemark launched its own subscription service in 2017, riding the wave created by MoviePass.

Monthly price: $9.

How many movies: Subscribers can see one movie each month.

Restrictions: Screenings are limited to Cinemark theaters, which are primarily located in Texas, Ohio, and California. Only standard-format screenings are available through the plan.

Extra perks: Subscribers get a 20-percent discount on food and drinks at Cinemark theaters, and unused tickets carry over to the next month. The plan also offers discounts on additional tickets beyond the one-per-month allotment, and buying tickets for upcoming movies is allowed.

What else to consider: Although the ticket-purchasing process is relatively simple and conducted online or in-person in much the same way as AMC’s A-List service, the proximity of a Cinemark theater is likely to be the most limiting aspect of the service.

More info at: cinemark.com/movieclub

