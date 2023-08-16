All the IMAX movie theaters in the U.S.

In an era when plenty of great content is available on any given streaming service, it can be tough to justify going to the movie theater as a regular experience. There are certain things, though, that movie theaters have going for them. One is the chance for a communal experience — watching a movie surrounded by strangers who may laugh or weep right along with you. Another is the sheer scale of the screens and the volume of the sound.

Those elements only get more enticing with IMAX formats, which makes the experience of seeing a movie on a large screen even more overwhelming. IMAX theaters have become a key part of the theatrical movie business, and this is a full rundown of every place in the country with an IMAX screen for you to check out.

Recommended Videos

Alabama

Birmingham – IMAX Dome, McWane Science Center (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)

Alaska

Anchorage – Tikahtnu Commons Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Arizona

Mesa – AMC Superstition East 12

Grand Canyon – National Geographic Visitor Center (15/70, GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Tempe – Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)

Arkansas

Little Rock – AMC Little Rock Chenal 9 IMAX (2K Digital)

California

Alhambra – Edwards Alhambra Renaissance 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Aliso Viejo – Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Canoga Park – AMC Dine-In Topanga 12

Burbank – AMC Burbank 16 & IMAX

Camarillo – Regal Edwards Camarillo Palace Stadium 12 & IMAX (2K Digital)

City of Industry – AMC Puente 20

Concord – Veranda LUXE Cinema & IMAX (2K Digital)

Dublin – Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 21 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)

El Dorado Hills – Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Montclair – AMC Dine-In Montclair Place 12 & IMAX

Fairfield – Regal Edwards Fairfield Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Fresno – Regal Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Hollywood – Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (15/70 and Laser)

Irvine – Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 (15/70 and Laser)

Lancaster – Cinemark 22 and IMAX

Long Beach – Long Beach Stadium 26 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Los Angeles – AMC Century City 15 & IMAX

Los Angeles – California Science Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Ontario – Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX (15/70 and Digital)

Orange – AMC Orange 30 & IMAX

Rancho Mirage – Rancho Mirage 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Sacramento – Esquire IMAX (15/70 and Digital)

Sacramento – Regal Delta Shores 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)

San Diego – Regal Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 & IMAX

San Diego – Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, Fleet Science Center (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)

San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)

San Jose – The Tech Interactive Hackworth IMAX Dome Theater (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)

Santa Clara – AMC Mercado 20 & IMAX

South Gate – South Gate Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Sunnyvale – AMC Dine-In Sunnyvale 12 & IMAX

Temecula – Regal Edwards Temecula Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Torrance – AMC Del Amo 18 & IMAX

Universal City – AMC Universal Citywalk Stadium 19 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Yorba Linda – Regal Yorba Linda & IMAX (2K Digital)

Colorado

Colorado Springs – Cinemark Carefree Circle And IMAX (2K Digital)

Denver – AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX

Denver – Denver Museum of Nature and Science – Phipps IMAX Theater (15/70)

Denver – UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Lakewood – UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Connecticut

Danbury – AMC Danbury 16 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Manchester – Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Milford – Connecticut Post 14 & IMAX (GT Laser)

Plainville – AMC Plainville 20 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Delaware

Wilmington – Penn Cinema Riverfront IMAX (2K Digital)

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C. – Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater, National Air and Space Museum (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Florida

Davenport – Cinepolis Polk County IMAX (2K Digital)

Delray Beach – Paragon Theaters Delray

Delray Beach – Frank CineBowl IMAX & Extreme (2K Digital)

Fort Lauderdale – Autonation, Museum of Discovery and Science (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Fort Myers – Regal Gulf Coast Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Kennedy Space Center – Visitors Center IMAX #1 (15/70, 1.43:1)

Kennedy Space Center – Visitors Center IMAX #2 (1.43:1)

Lakeland – CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Merritt Island – Cobb Theatres Merritt Square 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Miami – CMX Dolphin 19 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Miami – Regal Kendall Village Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Orlando – Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)

St. Augustine – World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theater (2K Digital)

West Palm Beach – AMC Rosemary Square 12

Georgia

Augusta – Regal Augusta Exchange Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Buford – Regal Mall of Georgia 20 (15/70 and Laser)

Pooler – Royal Cinemas 14 (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Idaho

Boise – Boise Stadium 22 and IMAX (2K Digital)

Illinois

Addison – Marcus Addison Cinema (2K Digital)

Batavia – Randall 15 + IMAX Theater (2K Digital)

Bloomington – Marcus Bloomington Cinema & IMAX (2K Digital)

Chicago – AMC Navy Pier IMAX (2K Digital)

Chicago – Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Lincolnshire – Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Savoy – Savoy 16 Theatres + IMAX (2K Digital)

Woodridge – Cinemark at Seven Bridges and IMAX (2K Digital)

Indiana

Indianapolis – Indiana State Museum (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)

Lafayette – Eastside 10 IMAX (2K Digital)

Portage – Portage 16 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Iowa

Council Bluffs – AMC Council Bluffs 17 (2K Digital)

Davenport – Davenport 53 18 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Des Moines – Blank IMAX Dome Theater (2K Digital)

Waukee – The Palm Theaters and IMAX

Kansas

Olathe – AMC Studio 28 with IMAX and Dine-In Theatres (2K Digital)

Kentucky

Newport – AMC Newport On The Levee 20 (15/70)

Louisiana

Bossier – Louisiana Boardwalk 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Shreveport – Goodman IMAX Dome (IMAX Laser Dome)

Maryland

Columbia – AMC Columbia 14 & IMAX

Frederick – Regal Westview Stadium 16 and IMAX (2K Digital)

Gaithersburg – AMC Rio Cinemas 18 & IMAX

Gambrills – Regal Waugh Chapel Stadium 12 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Largo – AMC Magic Johnson Capital Centre 12 and IMAX (2K Digital)

Massachusetts

Boston – Mugar Omni Theater, Museum of Science IMAX Dome (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)

Methuen – AMC Methuen 20 & IMAX [248]

Reading – Jordan’s IMAX, Sunbrella (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Michigan

Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor 20 + IMAX (2K Digital)

Detroit – Michigan Science Center IMAX Dome (15/70, 2D)

Grand Rapids – Celebration Cinema North (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)

Lansing – Celebration! Cinema Lansing & IMAX (2K Digital)

Minnesota

Roseville – AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX

St. Paul – Science Museum of Minnesota. A dual-screen system with a standard IMAX screen and a dome screen. (2D)

Missouri

Branson – IMAX Entertainment Complex (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Kansas City – AMC Barry Woods 24

Springfield – AMC Springfield 11 with IMAX (2K Digital)

St. Louis – Saint Louis Science Center OMNIMAX (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)

Nevada

Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX (2K Digital)

Las Vegas – Brenden Theatres Las Vegas 14 & IMAX at the Palms Casino Resort (2K Digital) ‘

Sparks – Galaxy Legends Luxury IMAX (2K Digital)

New Jersey

Atlantic City – IMAX Theatre at Tropicana (2K Digital)

Cherry Hill – AMC Cherry Hill 24 & IMAX

New Brunswick – AMC New Brunswick 18 & IMAX

Paramus – AMC Garden State 16 & IMAX

Rockaway – AMC Rockaway 16 & IMAX

New Mexico

Albuquerque – AMC Albuquerque 12 (2K Digital)

Albuquerque – Regal Winrock Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

New York

Albany – Regal Crossgates Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Deer Park – Regal Deer Park Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Gates – Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAX (2K Digital)

New York City – AMC 34th Street 14 & IMAX

New York City – AMC Kips Bay 15 & IMAX

New York City – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX (15/70 [4] and GT Laser, 1.43:1)

and GT Laser, 1.43:1) New York City – AMC Empire 25

New Rochelle – Regal New Roc Stadium 18 & IMAX (15/70 and Laser)

Syracuse – Regal Destiny USA Stadium 19 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Williamsville – Regal Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)

North Carolina

Cary – Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 and IMAX (2K Digital)

Charlotte – Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre, Discovery Place (2D)

Durham – AMC Dine-In Southpoint 17 (2K Digital)

Fayetteville – AMC Fayetteville 14

Raleigh IMAX Theatre at Marbles Kids Museum (2K Digital)

Winston-Salem – Winston Grand Stadium 18 & IMAX

Ohio

Beavercreek – Greene 14 + IMAX

Cincinnati – Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal IMAX Dome (2D)

Columbus – AMC Dine-In Easton Town Center 30

Westlake – Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16 & IMAX

Wright-Patterson – AFB IMAX Theatre at the USAF Museum

Oklahoma

Moore – Regal Warren Moore & IMAX

Tulsa – Tulsa 17 IMAX

Oregon

Portland – Regal Lloyd Center 10 & IMAX

Tigard – Regal Bridgeport Village Stadium 18 & IMAX

Pennsylvania

Dickson City – Dickson City IMAX 14 (2K Digital)

Downington – Regal Downingtown Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

King of Prussia – Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX (15/70 and Laser, 1.43:1)

(15/70 and Laser, 1.43:1) Philadelphia – Tuttleman IMAX Theater (2K Digital)

Reading –R/C Reading Movies 11 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Warrington – Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX Theatre (2K Digital)

Rhode Island

Providence – Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (15/70 and Digital)

South Carolina

Charleston – Citadel Mall IMAX 16 (2K Digital)

Columbia – Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Tennessee

Chattanooga – Tennessee Aquarium (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Knoxville – Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Nashville – Regal Opry Mills 20 & IMAX (15/70 and Laser)

Texas

Austin – Bullock Texas State History Museum (85 ft × 65 ft) (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Dallas – AMC Northpark 15

Dallas – Cinemark 17 & IMAX (15/70 and Digital)

Edinburg – AMC Edinburg 18

Houston – AMC Willowbrook 24

Houston – Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E & IMAX

Lubbock – Premiere Cinema Lubbock 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

San Antonio – AMC Rivercenter 11 (15/70 and Digital)

San Antonio – Alamo IMAX Theatre (2K Digital)

San Antonio – Palladium 19 IMAX. (2K Digital)

Shenandoah – AMC Metropark Square 10

Tomball – Regal Lone Star 19 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Virginia

Blacksburg – B & B First & Main + IMAX (2K Digital)

Chantilly – Airbus IMAX Theater, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Charlottesville – Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)

McLean – AMC Tysons Corner 16

Ashburn – Regal Fox and IMAX

Washington

Bellingham – Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

Lynnwood – AMC Alderwood Mall 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)

Seattle – Boeing IMAX Theatre, Pacific Science Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)

Pacific Science Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1) Spokane – Riverfront Park IMAX (2K Digital)

Vancouver – Regal Cascade Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)

West Virginia

Midlothian – Commonwealth Center Stadium 20 & IMAX

Wisconsin

Wauwatosa – AMC Mayfair Mall 18 + IMAX

Editors' Recommendations