All the IMAX movie theaters in the U.S.

In an era when plenty of great content is available on any given streaming service, it can be tough to justify going to the movie theater as a regular experience. There are certain things, though, that movie theaters have going for them. One is the chance for a communal experience — watching a movie surrounded by strangers who may laugh or weep right along with you. Another is the sheer scale of the screens and the volume of the sound.
Those elements only get more enticing with IMAX formats, which makes the experience of seeing a movie on a large screen even more overwhelming. IMAX theaters have become a key part of the theatrical movie business, and this is a full rundown of every place in the country with an IMAX screen for you to check out.
Alabama
- Birmingham – IMAX Dome, McWane Science Center (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)
Alaska
- Anchorage – Tikahtnu Commons Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
Arizona
- Mesa – AMC Superstition East 12
- Grand Canyon – National Geographic Visitor Center (15/70, GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Tempe – Harkins Theatres Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)
Arkansas
- Little Rock – AMC Little Rock Chenal 9 IMAX (2K Digital)
California
- Alhambra – Edwards Alhambra Renaissance 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Aliso Viejo – Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Canoga Park – AMC Dine-In Topanga 12
- Burbank – AMC Burbank 16 & IMAX
- Camarillo – Regal Edwards Camarillo Palace Stadium 12 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- City of Industry – AMC Puente 20
- Concord – Veranda LUXE Cinema & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Dublin – Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 21 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- El Dorado Hills – Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Montclair – AMC Dine-In Montclair Place 12 & IMAX
- Fairfield – Regal Edwards Fairfield Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Fresno – Regal Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Hollywood – Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (15/70 and Laser)
- Irvine – Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 (15/70 and Laser)
- Lancaster – Cinemark 22 and IMAX
- Long Beach – Long Beach Stadium 26 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Los Angeles – AMC Century City 15 & IMAX
- Los Angeles – California Science Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Ontario – Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX (15/70 and Digital)
- Orange – AMC Orange 30 & IMAX
- Rancho Mirage – Rancho Mirage 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Sacramento – Esquire IMAX (15/70 and Digital)
- Sacramento – Regal Delta Shores 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- San Diego – Regal Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 & IMAX
- San Diego – Heikoff Giant Dome Theater, Fleet Science Center (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)
- San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- San Jose – The Tech Interactive Hackworth IMAX Dome Theater (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)
- Santa Clara – AMC Mercado 20 & IMAX
- South Gate – South Gate Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Sunnyvale – AMC Dine-In Sunnyvale 12 & IMAX
- Temecula – Regal Edwards Temecula Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Torrance – AMC Del Amo 18 & IMAX
- Universal City – AMC Universal Citywalk Stadium 19 (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Yorba Linda – Regal Yorba Linda & IMAX (2K Digital)
Colorado
- Colorado Springs – Cinemark Carefree Circle And IMAX (2K Digital)
- Denver – AMC Westminster Promenade 24 & IMAX
- Denver – Denver Museum of Nature and Science – Phipps IMAX Theater (15/70)
- Denver – UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Lakewood – UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
Connecticut
- Danbury – AMC Danbury 16 + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Manchester – Cinemark Buckland Hills 18 + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Milford – Connecticut Post 14 & IMAX (GT Laser)
- Plainville – AMC Plainville 20 + IMAX (2K Digital)
Delaware
- Wilmington – Penn Cinema Riverfront IMAX (2K Digital)
District of Columbia
- Washington, D.C. – Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater, National Air and Space Museum (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
Florida
- Davenport – Cinepolis Polk County IMAX (2K Digital)
- Delray Beach – Paragon Theaters Delray
- Delray Beach – Frank CineBowl IMAX & Extreme (2K Digital)
- Fort Lauderdale – Autonation, Museum of Discovery and Science (15/70 and GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Fort Myers – Regal Gulf Coast Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Kennedy Space Center – Visitors Center IMAX #1 (15/70, 1.43:1)
- Kennedy Space Center – Visitors Center IMAX #2 (1.43:1)
- Lakeland – CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Merritt Island – Cobb Theatres Merritt Square 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Miami – CMX Dolphin 19 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Miami – Regal Kendall Village Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
- Orlando – Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- St. Augustine – World Golf Hall of Fame IMAX Theater (2K Digital)
- West Palm Beach – AMC Rosemary Square 12
Georgia
- Augusta – Regal Augusta Exchange Stadium 20 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Buford – Regal Mall of Georgia 20 (15/70 and Laser)
- Pooler – Royal Cinemas 14 (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
Idaho
- Boise – Boise Stadium 22 and IMAX (2K Digital)
Illinois
- Addison – Marcus Addison Cinema (2K Digital)
- Batavia – Randall 15 + IMAX Theater (2K Digital)
- Bloomington – Marcus Bloomington Cinema & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Chicago – AMC Navy Pier IMAX (2K Digital)
- Chicago – Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
- Lincolnshire – Regal Lincolnshire Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Savoy – Savoy 16 Theatres + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Woodridge – Cinemark at Seven Bridges and IMAX (2K Digital)
Indiana
- Indianapolis – Indiana State Museum (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)
- Lafayette – Eastside 10 IMAX (2K Digital)
- Portage – Portage 16 + IMAX (2K Digital)
Iowa
- Council Bluffs – AMC Council Bluffs 17 (2K Digital)
- Davenport – Davenport 53 18 + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Des Moines – Blank IMAX Dome Theater (2K Digital)
- Waukee – The Palm Theaters and IMAX
Kansas
- Olathe – AMC Studio 28 with IMAX and Dine-In Theatres (2K Digital)
Kentucky
- Newport – AMC Newport On The Levee 20 (15/70)
Louisiana
- Bossier – Louisiana Boardwalk 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Shreveport – Goodman IMAX Dome (IMAX Laser Dome)
Maryland
- Columbia – AMC Columbia 14 & IMAX
- Frederick – Regal Westview Stadium 16 and IMAX (2K Digital)
- Gaithersburg – AMC Rio Cinemas 18 & IMAX
- Gambrills – Regal Waugh Chapel Stadium 12 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Largo – AMC Magic Johnson Capital Centre 12 and IMAX (2K Digital)
Massachusetts
- Boston – Mugar Omni Theater, Museum of Science IMAX Dome (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)
- Methuen – AMC Methuen 20 & IMAX[248]
- Reading – Jordan’s IMAX, Sunbrella (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
Michigan
- Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor 20 + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Detroit – Michigan Science Center IMAX Dome (15/70, 2D)
- Grand Rapids – Celebration Cinema North (15/70 and Digital, 1.43:1)
- Lansing – Celebration! Cinema Lansing & IMAX (2K Digital)
Minnesota
- Roseville – AMC Rosedale 14 & IMAX
- St. Paul – Science Museum of Minnesota. A dual-screen system with a standard IMAX screen and a dome screen. (2D)
Missouri
- Branson – IMAX Entertainment Complex (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Kansas City – AMC Barry Woods 24
- Springfield – AMC Springfield 11 with IMAX (2K Digital)
- St. Louis – Saint Louis Science Center OMNIMAX (IMAX Laser Dome, 2D, 1.43:1)
Nevada
- Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Las Vegas – Brenden Theatres Las Vegas 14 & IMAX at the Palms Casino Resort (2K Digital) ‘
- Sparks – Galaxy Legends Luxury IMAX (2K Digital)
New Jersey
- Atlantic City – IMAX Theatre at Tropicana (2K Digital)
- Cherry Hill – AMC Cherry Hill 24 & IMAX
- New Brunswick – AMC New Brunswick 18 & IMAX
- Paramus – AMC Garden State 16 & IMAX
- Rockaway – AMC Rockaway 16 & IMAX
New Mexico
- Albuquerque – AMC Albuquerque 12 (2K Digital)
- Albuquerque – Regal Winrock Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
New York
- Albany – Regal Crossgates Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Deer Park – Regal Deer Park Stadium 15 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Gates – Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAX (2K Digital)
- New York City – AMC 34th Street 14 & IMAX
- New York City – AMC Kips Bay 15 & IMAX
- New York City – AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX (15/70[4] and GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- New York City – AMC Empire 25
- New Rochelle – Regal New Roc Stadium 18 & IMAX (15/70 and Laser)
- Syracuse – Regal Destiny USA Stadium 19 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
- Williamsville – Regal Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)
North Carolina
- Cary – Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 and IMAX (2K Digital)
- Charlotte – Accenture IMAX Dome Theatre, Discovery Place (2D)
- Durham – AMC Dine-In Southpoint 17 (2K Digital)
- Fayetteville – AMC Fayetteville 14
- Raleigh IMAX Theatre at Marbles Kids Museum (2K Digital)
- Winston-Salem – Winston Grand Stadium 18 & IMAX
Ohio
- Beavercreek – Greene 14 + IMAX
- Cincinnati – Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal IMAX Dome (2D)
- Columbus – AMC Dine-In Easton Town Center 30
- Westlake – Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16 & IMAX
- Wright-Patterson – AFB IMAX Theatre at the USAF Museum
Oklahoma
- Moore – Regal Warren Moore & IMAX
- Tulsa – Tulsa 17 IMAX
Oregon
- Portland – Regal Lloyd Center 10 & IMAX
- Tigard – Regal Bridgeport Village Stadium 18 & IMAX
Pennsylvania
- Dickson City – Dickson City IMAX 14 (2K Digital)
- Downington – Regal Downingtown Stadium 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- King of Prussia – Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX (15/70 and Laser, 1.43:1)
- Philadelphia – Tuttleman IMAX Theater (2K Digital)
- Reading –R/C Reading Movies 11 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Warrington – Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX Theatre (2K Digital)
Rhode Island
- Providence – Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (15/70 and Digital)
South Carolina
- Charleston – Citadel Mall IMAX 16 (2K Digital)
- Columbia – Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
Tennessee
- Chattanooga – Tennessee Aquarium (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Knoxville – Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Nashville – Regal Opry Mills 20 & IMAX (15/70 and Laser)
Texas
- Austin – Bullock Texas State History Museum (85 ft × 65 ft) (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Dallas – AMC Northpark 15
- Dallas – Cinemark 17 & IMAX (15/70 and Digital)
- Edinburg – AMC Edinburg 18
- Houston – AMC Willowbrook 24
- Houston – Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E & IMAX
- Lubbock – Premiere Cinema Lubbock 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- San Antonio – AMC Rivercenter 11 (15/70 and Digital)
- San Antonio – Alamo IMAX Theatre (2K Digital)
- San Antonio – Palladium 19 IMAX. (2K Digital)
- Shenandoah – AMC Metropark Square 10
- Tomball – Regal Lone Star 19 & IMAX (2K Digital)
Virginia
- Blacksburg – B & B First & Main + IMAX (2K Digital)
- Chantilly – Airbus IMAX Theater, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Charlottesville – Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- McLean – AMC Tysons Corner 16
- Ashburn – Regal Fox and IMAX
Washington
- Bellingham – Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
- Lynnwood – AMC Alderwood Mall 16 & IMAX (2K Digital)
- Seattle – Boeing IMAX Theatre, Pacific Science Center (GT Laser, 1.43:1)
- Spokane – Riverfront Park IMAX (2K Digital)
- Vancouver – Regal Cascade Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX (2K Digital)
West Virginia
- Midlothian – Commonwealth Center Stadium 20 & IMAX
Wisconsin
- Wauwatosa – AMC Mayfair Mall 18 + IMAX
