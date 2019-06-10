Digital Trends
News

Amazon card vs. Apple card: Should you get a credit card from a tech company?

Jenny McGrath
By

One hallmark of cashless Amazon Go stores was who you didn’t see shopping in them. Fifteen-year-olds couldn’t pop in to grab a bottle of water, unless they were using a parent’s Prime account. Any of the millions of unbanked people weren’t welcome. Eventually, Amazon agreed to start accepting cash at these convenience stores — though it would rather you just sign up for its Credit Builder Card.

For those with bad credit or no credit history, secured cards let you build up your credit score. You put up a deposit, so the card issuer doesn’t assume the risk of you not being able to pay for what you purchase. It’s not unique to Amazon, but it’s somewhat unusual.

“You don’t see that many secured cards from retailers out in the market,” said Sara Rathner, NerdWallet’s credit card expert. The card gives 5 percent cashback on Amazon purchases for Prime members. To qualify, you need a $100 to $1,000 deposit, and that amount acts as a credit limit. “That could be pretty limiting for some people, especially if they use that card exclusively and they’re charging up a thousand dollars a month or more,” said Rathner.

After reliably paying off the card for seven months, Amazon will let qualified users upgrade to the Amazon.com Store Card. It’s not a secured card, so the deposit is returned. The Credit Builder card offers no interest if it’s paid in full over six, 12, or 24 months, depending on the amount. That being said, the interest rate for Amazon’s secured card is 28.24 percent. That’s quite high, even for a secured card. An 18-year-old who’s never had a credit card before may be unfamiliar with how minimum payments work, making a high interest rate risky.

“I could see a potential target audience for this new secured credit card among college students, because they’re building credit for the first time,” said Rathner. “They’re buying school supplies and personal care items on Amazon instead of going out to a store. And for them, the Prime membership is lower in price.” (It’s $119 for regular Prime membership but $59 for students.)  

The idea of a company-branded credit card isn’t new. “Some of the original credit cards were retail cards,” said Rathner. “You see tons of airline and hotel branded cards for people who like to travel.” With companies like Amazon and Apple partnering with banks (Synchrony in Amazon’s case,  Goldman Sachs and Mastercard for Apple), “it’s a way for banks to attract a different type of audience that they wouldn’t ordinarily get,” said Rathner.

While college kids, young parents, and others new to credit cards are Amazon’s audience, the Apple Card has another customer in mind. “The Apple card is targeted at a very different audience than the secured Amazon card,” said Rathner. “Forgive the fruit pun on the Apple card, but it’s kind of like comparing apples and oranges,” she said.

The Apple Card is titanium and comes with your name laser etched onto it. When you pay with the Apple Card using your iPhone or Apple Watch, you get 2 percent cash back, while Apple purchases give you 3 percent. Using the physical card gives you 1 percent back. “It looks like they’re really trying to nudge consumers into using Apple Wallet,” said Rathner. Because the Apple Card is targeted at those with longer credit histories, its interest rate will depend on credit scores and varies from 13.24 to 24.24 percent. 

If your finance app tells you that you’re spending a good chunk of income using your Prime membership — getting all your groceries delivered, for example — the Amazon card might make sense.

“If you’re loyal to a specific brand, like a tech company or a retailer, that’s when the card becomes potentially a better option for you because it’s where you spend more of your money,” said Rathner. “But if you’re not loyal to any particular brand, there are lots of rewards cards available that are more general.” If you’re looking for travel bonuses or buy just as often from Target as Amazon, these cards may not give you the same bang for your buck as other rewards cards.   

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
fiat chrysler four wheel and all drive specs 2015 fca winter 2
Cars

Fiat Chrysler is the latest to partner with autonomous-tech specialist Aurora

Fiat Chrysler and Silicon Valley startup Aurora are joining forces to develop self-driving technology for commercial services, marking the latest in a string of similar collaborations between automakers and tech specialists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Line AI logo
Mobile

Line Pay’s global digital Visa card helps it take on Apple, Google, and Samsung

Messaging app Line is pushing ahead with its financial technology plans, and has announced a wider partnership with Visa, to integrate not just contactless payments, but to add a pre-paid Visa card into the app itself.
Posted By Andy Boxall
jasco ge z wave smart home line family photo copy
News

Jasco is behind a new line of GE Z-Wave smart home products

The new line of Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches from GE and Jasco come with QuickFit and SimpleWire technology that make it easy to fit in any home, and give you more control over your lighting experience.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
HTC U12 Life review
Mobile

Rumors say HTC will be launching the midrange HTC U19e phone tomorrow

A post on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page seems to confirm that a new midrange HTC phone will be announced tomorrow, June 11. Could this be the HTC U19e that leaks have been predicting for a while now? We'll find out tomorrow.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

Toyota pushes ahead with solid-state batteries for future electric cars

Toyota is working on potentially game changing solid-state batteries, and they may arrive sooner than expected. The Japanese automaker's R&D boss said Toyota hopes to unveil the batteries in 2020, two years ahead of schedule.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games we expected to see, and some we didn’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

New renders claim the Pixel 4 will copy the next iPhone's biggest design change

The Google Pixel 3 may still be a relatively new device, but already rumors and leaks have started emerging about the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it seems as though Google could add better support for dual SIM cards on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

Ghostbusters 3 will bring back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver

The upcoming film Ghostbusters 3 will not only continue the franchise that began with the 1984 movie; it will also bring back some members of the original cast. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tear free and buttery smooth the 400 samsung crg5 has a g sync 240hz panel curved gaming monitor crg527 2
Computing

Tear-free and buttery smooth, the $400 Samsung CRG5 has a G-Sync, 240Hz panel

The CRG5 (C27RG5) is a curved gaming monitor with a FullHD, Nvidia G-Sync, VA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a bezel-less design with wide viewing angles, great contrast, and presets for a variety of game types.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Loki in Thor Ragnorok
Movies & TV

Loki takes a walk through time in first image from Disney Plus series

A Rick & Morty writer will oversee Marvel's Loki series for Disney Plus, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role for the show. Disney revealed the first image from the series, which features Loki strolling down a street in 1975.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date E3 2019 Square Enix
Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date set, launches early for PS4

The release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake was revealed and it will arrive early on PS4. There's no mention of the game consisting of multiple episodes but the synopsis reads almost exactly the same as the summary for the original game.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.