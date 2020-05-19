  1. News

New leak reveals pricing details for the much-anticipated Apple Glass

More details about Apple’s AR glasses have been revealed, including the glasses’ price and official name. 

Tech analyst Jon Prosser shared detailed leaks on Apple’s “most mysterious product ever” in a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, May 19. Prosser said that the highly anticipated new Apple product would be called “Apple Glass” and would start at $500, plus any prescription costs. 

Like the original model of the Apple Watch, the Apple Glass would have all of its data processed through the iPhone. 

Prosser added that Apple plans to announce Apple Glass at the end of this year or in the first few months of 2021, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic effects any upcoming events. 

John Prosser

Prosser also backed up previous reports of a 2022 release date for Apple Glass. 

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted the device’s release would be pushed back to 2022. Kuo said he confirmed the timeline through supply chain information from a company that is reportedly working with Apple on the glasses. 

In his YouTube video, Prosser said he had seen an actual prototype of the Apple Glass, which was a plastic set of frames, although he notes the material could change to metal for the final product. 

He also described the prototype as having a lidar sensor on the right temple frames. Both lenses would display information and could be controlled with hand gestures in front of the device. 

It was previously reported that the glasses would work as sunglasses with tinted lenses, but Prosser said the type of displays Apple is working with wouldn’t work on tinted lenses, so the glasses would more than likely be clear frames. 

Rumors of AR glasses have been circulating for some time now, and Prosser’s insight — coupled with Kuo’s release date predictions — gives us a more concrete idea of what to expect in Apple’s latest product. 

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on the details described in Prosser’s video. We will update this story when we hear back. 

