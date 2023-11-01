 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Apple quietly retires one of its Apple Music tiers

Trevor Mogg
By
Apple Music plan with HomePod Mini and AirPods.
Apple

Apple is retiring its Voice plan for Apple Music that lets people use Siri to select tracks for $5 a month — less than half the cost of the regular plan.

The tech giant introduced its most affordable Apple Music plan in 2021 but on Wednesday said in a message on its website that it’s ending the ability to sign up to it with immediate effect.

Recommended Videos

Current subscribers to Voice for Apple Music can use the service until the end of their billing period. The auto-renew function has been turned off.

Related

Apple is encouraging those on the Voice plan to switch either Individual, Student, or Family, or to consider signing up for Apple One, a bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.

It’s not clear why Apple is retiring Voice, but it’s possible the take-up wasn’t as great as it had hoped.

The Siri-powered Voice tier was useful for those who mainly listened to music in their car or on a HomePod where they just called out tracks, with a library or visual interface being of little importance.

Voice comes with a bunch of limitations, though, which may have proved frustrating for some subscribers. For example, it has a pared-down visual interface with no access to lyrics or music videos. You can’t even make playlists. Downloading for offline listening isn’t possible either, and if you navigate via the interface and select a song, it’ll only play a preview of it – to play the full track you have to ask Siri. Voice also lacks features such as Spatial Audio for a premium listening experience.

But remember, whether you’re a subscriber to Apple Music or not, you can still ask Siri to play particular songs, so the feature remains available for those who want to use it. It’s just that to access Apple’s full music library, you’ll now have to pay at least $11 a month, or $6 if you’re a student.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Amazon increases the cost of its Music Unlimited plans
A person listening to music on headphones.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the latest streaming service to announce a rise in its subscription fees.

The platform’s individual plan for Prime members will rise from $9 to $10 per month from September 19, the company confirmed on Tuesday. This is $1 less than non-Prime members are required to pay following a $1 increase to $11 earlier this year.

Read more
No, Apple Music’s new Discovery Station won’t kill Spotify
The Apple Music Discovery Station on an iPhone.

The Apple Music Discovery Station is now available, but won't kill Spotify all on its own. Phil Ninckinson / Digital Trends

There's a crutch that tends to appear whenever Apple is written about, and it's arisen yet again this week. Apple Music now has a "Discovery Station" that lives alongside your personalized station (that's the one with your name). And that's led some lazy headlines to declare that Apple Music finally has a feature "that could kill Spotify."

Read more
How much is Apple Music, and how can you get it for free?
Apple Music with lossless audio music track playing on OnePlus 11 along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in black color on top of a green cloth surface.

Apple Music is one of the best music streaming services available, offering a catalog of more than 100 million songs, all in high-quality lossless audio at no additional cost, as well as a huge amount of albums and tracks in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which if you haven't heard it, is music on a whole other immersive level. And while it does play a close second fiddle to Spotify's excellent UI and music discovery (as well as in global subscriptions), the Cupertino music streamer is still a giant and is loaded with cool features, live shows, and exclusives making it a tricky choice if you're deciding which to run with.

But the biggest factor for most is how much it costs. While there are some limited-time "free" options and a free trial you can cash in on to check out Apple Music, if you stick with the service long enough, you will end up paying. Let's take a closer look at how much Apple Music is.
Apple Music plans

Read more