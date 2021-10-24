  1. News

Boeing Starliner valve issue may have been caused by humid Florida weather

By

Boeing’s Starliner capsule won’t be carrying astronauts to the International Space Station any time soon. The ill-fated spacecraft is still under investigation by NASA after a value issue necessitated the scrubbing of an uncrewed test flight in August this year. That test flight was then postponed until 2022, but NASA and Boeing officials say they are working on identifying the underlying cause of the issue.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is seen in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2021.
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is seen in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2021. Boeing

The problem with the valves on board the Starliner may have been caused by humidity in the launch region, according to Michelle Parker, chief engineer of Space and Launch at Boeing, and Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The Starliner was due to launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida, but the state’s famously humid air may have caused corrosion to the valves, which caused them to stick in place, leading to the errors.

To fix this problem, Boeing could install heaters in the valve system and add desiccant material to soak up any excess moisture. Boeing officials say this should fix the majority of the valves and get them working in time for the test flight next year.

Boeing expressed confidence that the capsule would fly safely, however, the development process is already four years behind schedule and has been plagued by difficulties — including serious issues which could have led to the destruction of the craft during a previous uncrewed test flight. The current aim is to perform the next uncrewed test flight in the first half of 2022.

NASA has also rearranged the crews who were intended to fly on the Starliner’s first crewed test flight and operational mission. Astronauts Nicole Mann, who was scheduled to be on the first Starliner crewed test flight, and Josh Cassada, who will be heading to the International Space Station for a stint there, will now be traveling on the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission Crew-5 instead of the Boeing Starliner.

The earliest crewed test flight of the Starliner may go ahead in late 2022 if the uncrewed test flight goes well, with operational flights aiming to begin in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

How to remove attachments in Back 4 Blood

The Hag in Back 4 Blood.

Every Xbox Series X game that supports ray tracing

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a peculiar pair of galaxies

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 – NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion.

The best FPS games for Xbox Series X

Xbox Project Scarlett hardware Holiday 2020 launch Halo Infinite

The best video game soundtracks of all time

transistor iphone ipad release featured

How to earn new cards in Back 4 Blood

Hunters in Back 4 Blood.

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Cleaners attacking Retch.

This new gaming mouse isn’t the best, but it became my favorite anyway

Steelseries Prime Wireless on a mousepad.

Crunchy algae, anyone? NASA shares ideas for food in space

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur enjoys fresh food on the International Space Station.

How Super Smash Bros.’ Sora actually compares to other anime sword fighters

sora carrying keyblade in reveal trailer

How time of day affects learning ability, and how to use it to your advantage

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence

Hawaiian telescope snaps an image of a recently formed baby planet

The summit of Maunakea, Hawai'i at night, showing the two Keck telescope domes in the front right.