 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

First crewed launch of Boeing Starliner rescheduled to later this week

By
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41 on May 5, 2024, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

Following the last-minute scrub of the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner, NASA has announced it will make another launch attempt on Friday, May 10, at the earliest. The launch of the Starliner, designed to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station (ISS) was called off just two hours before the scheduled liftoff because of a problem with the rocket.

“I know everybody was eager to see a launch and is probably a little disappointed that we didn’t get to see it, but I want to say that good things are worth waiting for and we’ll get a chance to see that rocket and spacecraft lift off the pad soon,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, in a press conference following the canceled launch attempt.

Recommended Videos

The Boeing Starliner has had a difficult development, but in this case the problem was not with the capsule but with the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that should have launched it from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were suited up and inside the capsule when the launch was scrubbed, so they exited the Starliner and returned to the astronaut crew quarters for the night.

Related

The problem was on the Atlas V rocket’s upper stage, called Centaur, with a pressure regulation valve. “It’s not dissimilar to many other valves, like you may have one in your home on your hot water tank,” said Dana Weigel, manager of the International Space Station Program at NASA.

The component is important for maintaining the correct pressure of propellant, like the liquid hydrogen that powers the engines on the second stage. “We saw the self-regulating valve on the lock side had a bit of a buzz, so it was moving in a strange behavior,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, so the rules for flight stated that the launch had to be scrubbed.

Today, teams will be checking the the data from last night’s launch attempt and examining the valve, seeing if it needs to be replaced. The next possible launch opportunities are on Friday and Saturday this week, with further details to follow once the examination of the valve is complete.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA reveals target date for first crewed Starliner flight
Boeing Space's Starliner spacecraft.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Boeing / Boeing

NASA and Boeing are making the final preparations for the long-awaited and much-delayed maiden crewed flight of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Read more
Crewed Soyuz launch to space station suffers rare late abort
The Soyuz rocket and MS-25 spacecraft on the launchpad.

The Soyuz rocket and MS-25 spacecraft on the launchpad. NASA/Bill Ingalls / NASA/Bill Ingalls

The latest launch of Russia’s usually reliable Soyuz rocket was called off just seconds before liftoff on Thursday, with the three crewmembers -- including one NASA astronaut -- now waiting for their next opportunity to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).

Read more
How to watch three crew members launch to the ISS on Thursday
NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus pose for a portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center on Nov. 2, 2023.

This Thursday will see the launch of one NASA astronaut and two other crew members to the International Space Station (ISS), traveling on a Russian Soyuz vehicle. The crew includes a Russian cosmonaut and the first Belarusian in space.

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson Launch to the Space Station

Read more