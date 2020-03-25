  1. News

Possible Chinese-led hacks spiked in January, U.S. firm says

By

The U.S. saw a spike in attempted cyberspying in late January, possibly coming from China, Reuters reported.

FireEye Inc., a cybersecurity firm, said that more than 75 of its customers were targeted in the attack, but would not say which ones. FireEye Security Architect Christopher Glyer told Reuters that there were “multiple possible explanations” for this spike, which they described as “one of the broadest campaigns by a Chinese cyber espionage actor we have observed in recent years.”

Companies in the U.S. were not the only target: A report by FireEye identified the hacking group known as “APT41,” and said it exploited flaws in Cisco and Citrix software to target firms in more than a dozen countries, including the U.S. and Canada, Reuters said.

It is the latest example of the spike in cyber crimes and attempted hacks that have been happening in and around the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. With the added pressure of the virus and the change of routine for everyone, hackers are likely to take more advantage of people, security experts say. Already, reports have emerged of hackers posing as World Health Organization or Center for Disease Control officials in phishing attacks.

The World Economic Forum recently said that hackers are setting up fake coronavirus tracking websites and scraping the data from people who visited. In the U.K. victims lost more than 800,000 British pounds to a website promising to sell them protective face masks. Phishing attacks are on the rise, not in the least against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“If systems are already vulnerable, and the way of thinking is antiquated, and business and organizations don’t have proper protections in place to begin with, times like these will make us more vulnerable,” said Eric Bednash, CEO of RackTop Systems. “Whenever there’s a pandemic or a disaster, all of those things create added pressure, and extra opportunity for the bad guys.”

“Be extra diligent,” Bednash said, even as it might get harder to do so. “Everyone’s searching for ‘coronavirus tracker.’ Make sure you go to a reputable website. If you’re going to look up information on anything related to the pandemic, don’t click on links on your phone or computer that are not from well-known sources.”

