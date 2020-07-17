Major Cloudflare outage takes down Discord, other sites

Internet service giant Cloudflare suffered an outage Friday afternoon, knocking out service to many websites and services, including popular chat app Discord.
According to the Cloudflare’s System Status page, the web services provider was suffering “network and resolver issues.”
