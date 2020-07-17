Major Cloudflare outage takes down Discord, other sites

Internet service giant Cloudflare suffered an outage Friday afternoon, knocking out service to many websites and services, including popular chat app Discord.

According to the Cloudflare’s System Status page, the web services provider was suffering “network and resolver issues.”

“We are aware that some regions may be experiencing issues with some Cloudflare services,” Cloudflare wrote on Twitter. “We are currently investigating.”

Discord, Patreon, and other major websites and services were reportedly knocked down by the outage.

According to DownDetector, users were also reporting issues with DoorDash, League of Legends, Postmates, Shopify, and even Google in connection with the Cloudflare outage.

Digital Trends reached out to Cloudflare for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.