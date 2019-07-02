Digital Trends
News

Cloudflare outage knocks out major sites and services, including Discord

Allison Matyus
By
cloudflare att outages affect discord websites cloudflaredown
Down Detector

Cloud computing company Cloudflare experienced a worldwide outage Tuesday morning, bringing down dozens of popular sites and services, including Discord.

Sites hosted on the platform started to go down starting around 6 a.m. PT. According to Cloudflare’s system status page, service was restored within 30 minutes. 

Cloudflare’s CEO Matthew Prince tweeted at 7:22 a.m. PT that the outage had been resolved, though there may be some lingering issues. 

“Appear to have mitigated the issue causing the outage. Traffic restored. Working now to restore all services globally. More details to come as we have them,” Prince tweeted. 

Among the sites that were affected by the outage were FlightRadar, the cryptocurrency service, Coinbase Pro and Discord. Even Down Detector was down, meaning some people had a hard time reporting outages. The outage even caused Cryptocurrency site CoinDesk to list Bitcoin at $26 (it was actually worth more than $10,000 Tuesday morning), temporarily causing some users to panic.

SiriusXM, Soundcloud, Shopify, BuzzFeed, Medium, Pinterest and Dropbox also reported outages at the same time, according to Down Detector, but it’s unclear if those outages were related to Cloudflare. 

Websites that did have issues with Cloudflare were prompted with a 502 bad gateway error message. Cloudflare also experienced a similar outage on June 24, as well as on May 31.

The platform has 180 data centers around the world, including North America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean. According to its website, more than 16 million internet properties use the platform. 

The outage came around the same time that 911 and texting issuers hit the AT&T network, according to Gizmodo. The problem mainly affected emergency calls and users’ ability to send out text messages. Customers were unable to connect to 911, and police departments in areas that were affected gave AT&T customers alternate numbers to contact in case of an emergency. 

The outage affected areas in Texas, Minneapolis, Oregon, Washington, Michigan and more. 

AT&T confirmed in a tweet that the issue has since been resolved. 

“…earlier this morning some wireless customers may have been unable to connect to 911. This has been resolved and we apologize to anyone who was affected.”

Users around the globe have had to deal with plenty of outages over the past month, including a Google Cloud outage that knocked out key smart home services and left users unable to unlock their doors, along with an Instagram outage that infuriated social media lovers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 5G, and S10e: Everything you need to know
Nintendo Switch Mini new console 3DS manufacturing production accessory concept image picture
Gaming

Leaker obtains alleged concept image of rumored Nintendo Switch mini console

We’ve not seen the rumored new Nintendo Switch models yet, but a leaker has obtained an image of what the Mini version may look like. There’s also an accessory in retail packaging that matches the image.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
sony playstation next gen software games big publishers developers indie
Gaming

As Sony puts emphasis on AAA games for the PS5, will some gamers be left out?

The next generation of consoles will have great power, but it comes down the games. Sony officials say the focus going into the next generation with the PS5 is building relationships with bigger game publishers over indie companies.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers
Gaming

How will Microsoft's Xbox Scarlett and Sony's PS5 stack up against each other?

We finally know that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are in the works. But when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett vs. PS5, which is shaping up to be the better choice? We compared the confirmed specs to find out.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Jony Ive (right) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over the new Mac Pro Display
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says report calling Jony Ive’s departure contentious is absurd

Apple CEO Tim Cook called a Wall Street Journal report about superstar designer Jony Ive’s supposedly contentious departure, as well as Cook’s own alleged lack of interest in design, absurd in an email Monday.
Posted By Mathew Katz
sony playstation game development studios mergers purchase playstation 5 PS5
Gaming

Sony considers game studio purchases for the PS5, but who should it target?

Ahead of the PS5 launch, Sony is considering mergers or purchases of video game studios. The company’s main competitor has been very active on that front but what other studios could find a home on PlayStation?
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
total solar eclipse
Outdoors

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s total solar eclipse over South America

By all accounts, the 2017 total solar eclipse was spectacular. There’s another one on Tuesday, but this time it's not passing over the U.S.. Thankfully, NASA has stepped in to offer a live-stream of the stunning celestial event.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber puts bike and scootersharing services front center in main app lime
Outdoors

Uber puts its bike- and scooter-sharing services front and center in main app

As part of its efforts to become your one-stop shop for city transportation, Uber is starting to add information for its bike and scootersharing services to its main ridesharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

AT&T Galaxy S10 Plus phones get much-needed Night mode in software update

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual — there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein