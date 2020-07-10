A Facebook issue appears to be causing problems with a number of popular apps on iOS devices, temporarily stopping these apps from working.

The outages were reported by The Verge, and have affected apps including Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, and Tinder. The outage is also affecting gaming apps such as Call of Duty Mobile, which is currently down according to users on Twitter.

The exact cause of the problems with these apps has not yet been verified. It appears to be related to an issue with Facebook’s SDK (software development kit, or the software that allows apps to interface with Facebook). The issue could be caused by the apps’ use of Facebook’s sign-in feature.

A post from Facebook’s developer website early this morning flags up the issue, stating, “We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash.” The issue is listing as being investigated, with no fix to the problem yet.

A similar issue occurred in May this year, when the Facebook SDK caused iOS apps including Venmo, Waze, and Spotify to crash.

