  1. Mobile

Spotify, Venmo, and other iOS apps went down because of a Facebook SDK

By

The new Facebook software development kit wreaked havoc on a number of iOS apps for over an hour on Wednesday — causing them to crash for hundreds of thousands of users.

According to users on Twitter and GitHub, the new software development kit, or SDK, caused a range of apps to crash  — including major apps like Venmo, Waze, Spotify, and more. The SDK essentially allows those apps to connect to Facebook and use some of its features, like allowing users to log in using their Facebook account. Thankfully, he issue seems to have now been fixed.

DownDetector reported huge upticks in crashes on many major apps, including Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, Viber, and more. Based on tweets, it seems as though the Spotify app had been down for almost two hours starting at 3 p.m. PT.

The issue itself simply caused apps to crash right after opening — essentially rendering them useless. While there were unofficial workarounds, like blocking the “facebook.com” domain in a routers DNS settings, those fixes were complicated and wouldn’t work when not connected to Wi-Fi.

The Facebook SDK essentially allows users to be able to sign on to an app through Facebook — but even people who don’t use Facebook to sign in to apps and services may still have been affected. That’s because the apps still have that feature an option, and as such still include the Facebook SDK code.

Facebook has yet to respond with a comment, but we’ve reached out to the company, along with the developers of many of the major affected apps, and will update this story as we hear more.

List of apps that were affected by the Facebook SDK

A number of major apps seem to have affected by the issue, including some of the most popular apps out there. Here’s a list of some of the apps that we could confirm weren’t working, though it’s likely that many more were affected too.

  • Spotify
  • Venmo
  • TikTok
  • Pinterest
  • Waze
  • Calm
  • Postmates
  • Viber

Editors' Recommendations

Annoying Google Pixel 4 problems and how to fix them

pixel 4 front and back design

Common AirPods problems and how to fix them

Apple AirPods review

You’ll soon be able to video call your Tinder matches

Tinder

HomePod problems Apple should fix

HomePod speaker

Xiaomi defends against accusations of collecting customers’ private data

xiaomi denies accusations collecting private data redmi note 8t

OnePlus 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20: Which is better for you?

oneplus 8 review pocket

Zoom with fish: Tokyo aquarium wants people to video chat with its eels

Huawei may bring back the P30 Pro to cure our thirst for Google apps

Awesome Alpina AlpinerX Alive smartwatch will satisfy both tech and watch geeks

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for May 2020

Verizon’s OnePlus 8 isn’t compatible with cases for other versions

oneplus 8 review camera

These are the best cheap Fitbit deals for May 2020

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

The best cheap phones for 2020

apple iphone se review 2020 back hand red

The best USB-C cables for 2020

How to use WhatsApp’s new coronavirus fact-checking chatbot