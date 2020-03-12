President Trump has announced a 30-day ban on all flights from much of mainland Europe starting Friday, March 13, as part of U.S. efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19. The U.K. and Ireland are exempt from the ban.

The surprise announcement came in an address to the nation on Wednesday night, a short time after the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Trump said the European Union had failed to take the same precautions as the U.S. in restricting travel from China and other hotspots where the virus has taken hold.

“As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe,” the president said, adding, “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.”

According to a statement issued by the Department of Homeland Security, flights will be banned from countries inside Europe’s so-called Schengen Area, specifically: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

It added that exemptions will be made for all U.S. legal permanent residents, and immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

The flight restrictions will apply not only to people but also to “the tremendous amount of trade and cargo,” Trump told the nation.

He also said there would be restrictions on “various other things,” suggesting that precise details regarding some parts of the ban are yet to be hammered out, or at least disclosed.

But one thing is for sure — many people who were expecting to fly to the U.S. from mainland Europe in the coming days have a nasty shock waiting for them when they wake up on Thursday morning.

It’s not clear why the U.K. and Ireland have been excluded from the flight ban, but airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as U.S. carriers flying to the U.K. and Ireland, are likely to see an uptick in reservations as people in mainland Europe book to fly to the U.S. through U.K. and Irish airports. Demand on flights into Canada and Mexico from Europe could also increase.

The impact of the flight ban on the tech industry is too early to say, but we expect affected companies on both sides of the pond to make their feelings known in the coming 24 hours. The European Union’s reaction will also be key in this rapidly developing situation.

