President Donald Trump will hold another coronavirus briefing starting on Tuesday, July 21, and you can watch the entire press conference live online.

It’s the first coronavirus press conference the White House has held since April, coming as COVID-19 cases are rising in many states across the country.

Here’s what to know about the White House’s coronavirus briefing, including how to watch a livestream online.

When is the White House coronavirus briefing?

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21.

How to watch the White House coronavirus briefing

The press briefing will stream live on the White House’s YouTube page. You can watch the briefing in the video player above.

What is the coronavirus press briefing for?

President Donald Trump will likely discuss the spike in coronavirus cases throughout the country as many states have had to shut down businesses even after reopening.

There have been more than 3.8 million positive coronavirus cases in the United States since the pandemic began, more than 141,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Who will speak during the briefing?

Trump will speak during the briefing, but it’s unclear if anyone else will chime in. According to multiple reports, no one from the White House coronavirus task force will speak at Tuesday’s briefing, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Trump administration recently introduced new guidance that reroutes coronavirus data directly to the White House and bypasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spurring fears that the White House may be trying to work around public health experts.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

