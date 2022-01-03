CES continues to be a destination for all of the usual tech categories like computers, phones, wearables, and TVs, but in recent years, it has also turned into quite the exhibition of automotive advancements. One of the big car keynotes this year is coming from GM, where it will unveil the new Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck and likely much more.

GM’s “Exhibit Zero” announcements will come from its CEO Mary Barra, at her keynote on January 5 at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). GM will be streaming the keynote live on its Exhibit Zero website.

The fact that GM is focusing on electric vehicles isn’t anything new for the company. The automaker leaned heavily into EVs and its latest technological advancements at CES 2021, and over the past couple of years has expanded its use of PHEVs, EVs, and advanced driver-assist technologies. Its higher-end Cadillac brand has been at the forefront of these advancements with Super Cruise, and the affordable Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have aimed to bring EVs to the mass market with affordable prices. But nothing will propel GM into the EV world quite like a Silverado EV truck.

GM sells well over half a million Silverado trucks per year in the U.S. alone, and that’s before you add in the various models of trucks and full-size SUVs sold across the Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac brands using a similar platform. (And oh yeah, that Hummer EV, too.) GM is following closely in Ford’s footsteps, which is set to deliver the first all-electric F-150 Lightning EV pickups to customers this year. The combination of all-electric Silverados and F-150s on sale could accelerate EV adoption in the U.S. considerably, as the car market in wide swaths of the country is dominated by trucks.

Join us on Wednesday, January 5, at noon ET to see everything GM has in store. And while you wait, get caught up on everything happening at CES 2022.

