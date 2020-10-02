Everyone wants cleaner air, but the problem is that most air purifiers are large. Too large. If you live in a small apartment where space is at a premium, you aren’t going to want a huge machine taking up lots of space. Coway hopes to solve that with the Coway Airmega 150, a compact smart air purifier that’s about the size of a shoebox.

The new Coway Airmega 150 is designed with smaller spaces in mind, but it doesn’t trade efficiency in exchange for compacness. The device uses a multistage Green True HEPA filter and eliminates 99.97% of airborne particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size. This includes dust, pollen, and smoke, making it a fantastic choice for the fall and winter seasons when allergies flare up and many people have fires burning in their homes.

The sensor atop the Airmega 150 will tell you the quality of the air at a glance, and the LEDs on the machine change colors to reflect the quality of the air in real time. The Airmega 150 has three different speed settings that allow you to control both its volume and the speed at which it cleans the air.

The control panel on top of the Airmega 150 allows you to control whether the light is on or off, as well as toggle between auto mode and fan speeds, and will inform you when it is time to swap out the filter. Speaking of filters, it includes an easy-to-remove washable prefilter that will extend the life of your filter with regular cleaning.

The Airmega 150 is 13.4 inches by 6.5 inches by 18.5 inches, making it compact enough to fit in almost any space. It is rated for rooms up to 214 square feet, so while it may not be the best option for purifying the air in your living room, it’s a perfect choice for the majority of bedrooms (and some studio apartments.)

Customers can also choose between multiple color options: Sage Green, Dove White, and soon, Peony Pink. Who says that practical devices can’t be stylish?

The Coway Airmega 150 is available today from Coway’s website for $190 in Sage Green and Dove White. With fall allergy season in full swing, it is the perfect time to consider investing in an air purifier to improve the air quality around your home.

Editors' Recommendations