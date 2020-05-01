  1. News

Elon Musk sends Tesla stock tumbling after bizarre tweets

By

It looks like Elon Musk got his wish.

In his latest string of bizarre tweets Friday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out lyrics to The Star-Spangled Banner and said the company’s stock was too high.

Tesla’s stock, accordingly, has since dropped nearly 9%.

Musk also claimed he was selling “almost all physical possessions,” and said he would not own a house. (That seems to include Gene Wilder’s former home, which he does indeed own.)

Just one caveat, he said: If you decide to purchase Wilder’s home from Musk, you cannot tear it down or make changes that would result in it losing “any of its soul,” the CEO wrote.

“Don’t need the cash,” Musk wrote. “Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down.”

By the end of the tweet storm, Musk claimed his girlfriend, singer Grimes, was “mad” at him.

The comments were the latest in what’s been a wild week for the tech mogul. On Wednesday morning, he wrote that authorities should “FREE AMERICA NOW”, saying he was upset about shelter-in-place guidelines that are meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He later called the regulations “fascist” during an expletive-laced earnings call on Thursday, doubling down on his comments the next day.

This isn’t the first time Musk’s tweets have affected the company’s stocks. In 2018, he wrote on Twitter that he was thinking of taking Tesla private, sending the stock soaring. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later filed suit against him for fraud.

