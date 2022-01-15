  1. News

Astronomers might have spotted one of the first exomoons

Georgina Torbet
By

We have now confirmed the existence of over 4,000 exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system, which are teaching us about how planets and systems form and could even help us locate other habitable worlds. However, one object that’s harder to spot is an exomoon. Astronomers think it’s very likely that moons exist outside our solar system, but because they are generally so small they are exceedingly hard to identify. However, astronomers from Columbia University believe they may have located evidence of an exomoon.

The potential exomoon, which is very large and is orbiting a Jupiter-sized planet called Kepler 1708b, is located 5,500 light-years away. It is the second candidate exomoon discovered by the same team, headed up by David Kipping. “Astronomers have found more than 10,000 exoplanet candidates so far, but exomoons are far more challenging,” said Kipping in a statement. “They are terra incognita.”

Artist's impression of an exomoon.
The discovery of a second exomoon candidate hints at the possibility that exomoons may be as common as exoplanets. Helena Valenzuela Widerström

Kipping and his team looked at archival data from NASA’s Kepler telescope and honed in on the coldest gas giant planets. They chose to focus on these exoplanets because the equivalent planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, both have many moons orbiting them.

They searched through data on 70 planets before finding the signal of the one exomoon candidate. Being super-sized meant that this signal stood out, and if further candidates are discovered in the future, they likely won’t be so large. “The first detections in any survey will generally be the weirdos,” Kipping explained. “The big ones that are simply easiest to detect with our limited sensitivity.”

Astronomers will need to collect more data before they can confirm whether the candidate is in fact an exomoon, or whether it’s just an oddity in the data. It’s possible that the signal could be caused by the planet interacting with its star, or noise from the Kepler instrument. So for now, Kippling and his colleagues will continue to search for more evidence about whether this is in fact a moon beyond our solar system.

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the Russian spacewalk outside the ISS this week

Pictured from left are the Soyuz MS-19 crew spacecraft and the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module with the Prichal docking module attached as the International Space Station orbited 266 miles above the Indian Ocean off the western coast of Australia.

The best TV brands of 2022: Which should you buy?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

The Arc Pulse is a barely there case for your iPhone 13

The Arc Pulse case is a minimal case designed to protect your iPhone 13 Pro.

How Perseverance is dealing with its pebble problem

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its onboard SHERLOC WATSON imager. The camera is located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. The image was acquired on Jan. 13, 2022 (Sol 320).

NASA’s InSight put into safe mode during Martian dust storm

This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm.

5G’s big players make bold, exciting predictions for 2022

5G mobile network

‘Exploring fitness’ won’t get Google TV anywhere near Apple Fitness+

The Google TV remote in front of Apple TV Fitness.

The best Roku TVs 2022: Which should you buy?

Woman looking away from a Roku TV screen.

James Webb begins careful, slow process of aligning mirrors

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

The best smart wallets for 2022

Man putting smart wallet in his pocket.

In Project Zomboid, every brutal death is a learning experience

i love my characters brutal stories in project zomboid featured

The most anticipated laptops of 2022: XPS, MacBook, and more

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded in half.

How much does Netflix cost? A breakdown of the streamer’s plans

Screenshot of the Netflix menu.