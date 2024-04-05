 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

First indications of a rare, rainbow ‘glory effect’ on hellish exoplanet

Georgina Torbet
By

Just from looking at our own solar system, we can see that planets come in a wide variety of colors — from the dusty red of Mars to the bright blues of Uranus and Neptune. Planets like Jupiter have beautiful bands of color caused by variations in the atmosphere, while it’s hard to even see the surface of Venus because its atmosphere is so thick. But there are other variations in color which planets can display, like a stunning rainbow-hued set of circular rings called a glory.

Glories are observed on Earth, and have been seen just once on another planet, Venus. But now, researchers believe they may have identified a glory on a planet outside our solar system for the first time. The extreme exoplanet WASP-76b could be host to the first known extrasolar glory, observed by the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Characterising ExOplanet Satellite (Cheops).

For the first time, potential signs of the rainbow-like ‘glory effect’ have been detected on a planet outside our Solar System. Glory are colourful concentric rings of light that occur only under peculiar conditions. Data from ESA’s sensitive Characterising ExOplanet Satellite, Cheops, along with several other ESA and NASA missions, suggest this delicate phenomenon is beaming straight at Earth from the hellish atmosphere of ultra-hot gas giant WASP-76b, 637 light-years away.
For the first time, potential signs of the rainbow-like ‘glory effect’ have been detected on a planet outside our Solar System. Glory are colorful concentric rings of light that occur only under peculiar conditions. Data from ESA’s sensitive Characterising ExOplanet Satellite, Cheops, along with several other ESA and NASA missions, suggest this delicate phenomenon is beaming straight at Earth from the hellish atmosphere of ultra-hot gas giant WASP-76b, 637 light-years away. ESA. Work performed by ATG under contract for ESA

“There’s a reason no glory has been seen before outside our Solar System – it requires very peculiar conditions,” said lead author of the research, Olivier Demangeon of the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço in a statement. “First, you need atmospheric particles that are close-to-perfectly spherical, completely uniform and stable enough to be observed over a long time. The planet’s nearby star needs to shine directly at it, with the observer – here Cheops – at just the right orientation.”

Recommended Videos

The glory effect occurs when light bounces off clouds in a planet’s atmosphere, though it’s not clear what substance the clouds could be composed of for this to happen. The clouds would need to have spherical droplets and to be stable over time.

Related

WASP-76b is already famous as an extreme exoplanet, with an atmosphere heated to a scorching 2,000 degrees Celsius, which is so hot it rains iron there. The planet is tidally locked, meaning one side of it always faces its star and one side always faces out into space, causing a massive temperature difference between these two sides. It is also puffed up to a huge size given its mass.

Even though the planet is well studied, it’s still very hard to see details of what is happening there, as it is located over 600 light-years away. Researchers warn that it’s hard to be certain that what is being seen is truly a glory effect.

“What’s important to keep in mind is the incredible scale of what we’re witnessing,” said Matthew Standing, an ESA Research Fellow studying exoplanets. “WASP-76b is several hundred light-years away – an intensely hot gas giant planet where it likely rains molten iron. Despite the chaos, it looks like we’ve detected the potential signs of a glory. It’s an incredibly faint signal.”

The indications have exoplanet scientists intrigued, however, as they could help to shed light on this planet’s dramatic atmosphere. “Further proof is needed to say conclusively that this intriguing ‘extra light’ is a rare glory,” said Theresa Lüftinger, Project Scientist for ESA’s upcoming Ariel mission. “Follow-up observations from the NIRSPEC instrument onboard the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope could do just the job. Or ESA’s upcoming Ariel mission could prove its presence. We could even find more gloriously revealing colors shining from other exoplanets.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
James Webb sees evidence of an ocean-covered ‘Hycean’ exoplanet
This illustration shows what exoplanet K2-18 b could look like based on science data. K2-18 b, an exoplanet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, orbits the cool dwarf star K2-18 in the habitable zone and lies 120 light years from Earth.

The James Webb Space Telescope has once again peered into the atmosphere of an exoplanet, and this time it has identified indications that the planet could be covered in oceans. The planet K2-18 b is just 120 light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Leo and is a type of planet called a sub-Neptune which is unlike any planet in our solar system.

Researchers used Webb to investigate K2-18 b, which is more than eight times the mass of Earth and orbits a small, cool dwarf star. It is located within the habitable zone of the star, where it is possible for water to exist on the planet's surface, and the data suggests that this could be an ocean world.

Read more
Watch a video of an exoplanet orbiting its star — made from 17 years of observations
Artist’s impression of the planet Beta Pictoris b orbiting its star.

It's rare that we get to see exoplanets themselves. Most often, planets in other star systems are too small and too dim to be directly detected, so astronomers infer their presence based on their effects on their host stars. But occasionally, it is possible to image a star directly -- and recently, astronomers managed to create not only an image, but a video of an exoplanet orbiting its star.

17 years of real footage of an exoplanet (Beta Pic b)

Read more
Hubble watches an extreme exoplanet being stripped by its star
This artist's illustration shows a planet (dark silhouette) passing in front of the red dwarf star AU Microscopii.

Of the many strange exoplanets discovered to date, one of the most extreme has to be a world called AU Mic b. This Neptune-sized planet orbits close enough to its star that a year there lasts just over a week, and it is bombarded by dramatic flares from its host star which cook the planet with radiation.

Recently, Hubble observed this system to learn more about the relationship between the exoplanet and its star, technically called AU Microscopii.  The planet's hydrogen atmosphere is blown away by radiation from the star, but there were confusing findings that seemed to show that no atmosphere was being lost at some times, but significant amounts of atmosphere were lost at other times.

Read more