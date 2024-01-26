 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Small exoplanet could be hot and steamy according to Hubble

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the big topics in exoplanet research right now is not just finding exoplanets but also looking at their atmospheres. Tools like the James Webb Space Telescope are designed to allow researchers to look at the light coming from distant stars and see how it is filtered as it passes by exoplanets, allowing them to learn about the composition of their atmospheres. But scientists are also using older telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope for similar research — and Hubble recently identified water vapor in an exoplanet atmosphere.

“This would be the first time that we can directly show through an atmospheric detection that these planets with water-rich atmospheres can actually exist around other stars,” said researcher Björn Benneke of the Université de Montréal in a statement. “This is an important step toward determining the prevalence and diversity of atmospheres on rocky planets.”

This is an artist’s conception of the exoplanet GJ 9827d, the smallest exoplanet where water vapour has been detected in its atmosphere. The planet could be an example of potential planets with water-rich atmospheres elsewhere in our galaxy. It is a rocky world, only about twice Earth’s diameter. It orbits the red dwarf star GJ 9827. Two inner planets in the system are on the left. The background stars are plotted as they would be seen to the unaided eye looking back toward our Sun, which itself is too faint to be seen. The blue star at upper right is Regulus, the yellow star at bottom centre is Denebola, and the blue star at bottom right is Spica. The constellation Leo is on the left, and Virgo is on the right. Both constellations are distorted from our Earth-bound view from 97 light-years away.
This is an artist’s conception of the exoplanet GJ 9827d, the smallest exoplanet where water vapour has been detected in its atmosphere. The planet could be an example of potential planets with water-rich atmospheres elsewhere in our galaxy. It is a rocky world, only about twice Earth’s diameter. It orbits the red dwarf star GJ 9827. NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak and Ralf Crawford (STScI)

Planet GJ 9827d is relatively small by exoplanet standards, at twice the diameter of Earth, and scientists are wondering whether the planet could have a water-rich atmosphere or whether there is just a small amount of water vapor in a puffy hydrogen-rich atmosphere. With a Venus-like temperature of 425 degrees Celsius, the planet would be hot and steamy if water-rich.

Recommended Videos

“Our observing program was designed specifically with the goal of not only detecting the molecules in the planet’s atmosphere, but of actually looking specifically for water vapor. Either result would be exciting, whether water vapor is dominant or just a tiny species in a hydrogen-dominant atmosphere,” said another of the researchers, Pierre-Alexis Roy of the Université de Montréal.

Related

It is hard to tell whether the planet has a water-rich or hydrogen-rich atmosphere because of its small size. Although Hubble was able to take data from 11 transits — when the planet passed in front of its star and light from the star filtered through its atmosphere — this can indicate the presence of water vapor but not necessarily the amount that is present.

“Until now, we had not been able to directly detect the atmosphere of such a small planet. And we’re slowly getting into this regime now,” said Benneke. “At some point, as we study smaller planets, there must be a transition where there’s no more hydrogen on these small worlds, and they have atmospheres more like Venus (which is dominated by carbon dioxide).”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Hubble captures a formation of galaxies neatly lined up
An interacting galaxy system known as Arp-Madore 2105-332, that lies about 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Microscopium.

Sometimes, Hubble or other telescopes will capture two or more galaxies that are in the process of merging -- called interacting galaxies. These huge collisions can warp one or both of the galaxies, twisting them into strange shapes. The results of such collisions can be catastrophic, with one of the galaxies being destroyed. Or they can be creative, with one larger galaxy being formed from the two merging galaxies.

However, sometimes galaxies that appear very close in images are not actually interacting. Sometimes, they merely appear to be close when seen from Earth, but they can actually be thousands of light-years apart. That's the case with a previous Hubble image showing two overlapping galaxies.

Read more
Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running following gyro problem
Hubble orbiting more than 300 miles above Earth as seen from the space shuttle.

The Hubble Space Telescope is back to full operations after spending several weeks in safe mode due to a problem with one of its components. The telescope first experienced issues with one of its gyros on November 19, and was in and out of safe mode several times in the following days. It has remained in safe mode since November 23, but came back online on Friday, December 8.

The problem was caused by one of the telescope's three operational gyros, which are devices that help to point the telescope in the right direction. Although it would have been possible to operate the telescope with just one of these, that would have resulted in lost observing time as it would take longer to move the telescope to a new target between observations. With all three gyros now back in use, the telescope has returned to science operations.

Read more
NASA will try bringing the Hubble telescope back online on Friday
The Hubble Space Telescope orbits Earth.

The Hubble Space Telescope recently suffered a glitch that made it go into safe mode, so it has not been collecting new science data since November 23. But on Friday, December 8, NASA will attempt to get the telescope up and running again by tweaking the operation of one of its three gyros.

The gyros are responsible for keeping the telescope pointed in the right direction, and an error in one of them put the telescope into safe mode to prevent any damage occurring to its hardware. Although it is theoretically possible for the telescope to operate with just one gyro, this would be less efficient and observing time would be lost as it would take longer for the telescope to switch between targets. So ideally, all three gyros can be operational.

Read more