 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

See the weather patterns on a wild, super hot exoplanet

Georgina Torbet
By

When it comes to understanding exoplanets, or planets outside our solar system, the big challenge is in not only finding these planets, but also understanding what they are like. And one of the biggest factors that scientists are interested in is whether an exoplanet has an atmosphere and, if so, what it is composed of. But, just like with weather here on Earth, exoplanet atmospheres aren’t static. So the Hubble Space Telescope was recently used for an intriguing observation — comparing data from an exoplanet atmosphere that had previously been observed, to see how it changed over time.

Hubble looked at planet WASP-121 b, an extreme planet that is so close to its star that a year there lasts just 30 hours. Its surface temperatures are over 3,000 Kelvins, or 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which researchers predict would lead to some wild weather phenomena. As it is such an extreme planet, WASP-121 b is well-known and has been observed by Hubble several times over the years, beginning in 2016.

This is an artist’s impression of the exoplanet WASP 121-b, also known as Tylos. The exoplanet’s appearance is based on Hubble data of the object. Using Hubble observations, another team of scientists had previously reported the detection of heavy metals such as magnesium and iron escaping from the upper atmosphere of the ultra-hot Jupiter exoplanet, marking it as the first of such detection. The exoplanet is orbiting dangerously close to its host star, roughly 2.6% of the distance between Earth and the Sun, placing it on the verge of being ripped apart by its host star's tidal forces. The powerful gravitational forces have altered the planet's shape.
This is an artist’s impression of the exoplanet WASP 121-b, also known as Tylos. The exoplanet is orbiting dangerously close to its host star at roughly 2.6% of the distance between Earth and the Sun, placing it on the verge of being ripped apart by its host star’s tidal forces. The powerful gravitational forces have altered the planet’s shape. NASA, ESA, Q. Changeat et al., M. Zamani (ESA/Hubble)

In total, the researchers combined four sets of observations that were made using Hubble, processing each to get a picture of how the planet changed over the years. “Our dataset represents a significant amount of observing time for a single planet and is currently the only consistent set of such repeated observations,” said researcher Quentin Changeat of the Space Telescope Science Institute in a statement.

Recommended Videos

“The information that we extracted from those observations was used to characterize (infer the chemistry, temperature, and clouds) of the atmosphere of WASP-121 b at different times. This provided us with an exquisite picture of the planet, changing in time,” he said.

Related

The researchers produced a stunning video showing the weather patterns they modeled on the planet. The footage was slowed down to show the patterns more clearly, and the results are thought to be due to huge cyclones in the planet’s atmosphere. These are created because one side of the planet always faces its star, so it gets much hotter than the side facing into space, and the huge temperature difference creates this dramatic weather.

WASP-121 b weather patterns (slowed)

Understanding more about the weather on this exoplanet can help scientists learn about weather on other planets, which will become more important as more observations are made of exoplanet atmospheres.

“Weather on Earth is responsible for many aspects of our life, and in fact, the long-term stability of Earth’s climate and its weather is likely the reason why life could emerge in the first place,” said Changeat. “Studying exoplanets’ weather is vital to understanding the complexity of exoplanet atmospheres, especially in our search for exoplanets with habitable conditions.”

The research will be published in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
Astronomers spot the shiniest exoplanet ever discovered
An artist impression of exoplanet LTT9779b orbiting its host star.

When you look up at the night sky you see mostly stars, not planets -- and that's simply because planets are so much smaller and dimmer than stars. But you can see planets in our solar system, like Venus, which is one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Due to its thick, dense atmosphere, Venus reflects 75% of the sun's light, making it shine brightly. Recently, though, astronomers discovered a planet that reflects even more of its star's light, making it the shiniest exoplanet ever found.

Exoplanet LTT9779 b reflects 80% of the light from its star, which it orbits very close to. That makes it extremely hot, and researchers believe that the planet is covered in clouds of silicate and liquid metal, which is what makes it so reflective.

Read more
Astronomers spot an exoplanet creating spiral arms around its star
The Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona. The LBTI instrument combines infrared light from both 8.4-meter mirrors to image planets and disks around young and nearby stars.

When you imagine a galaxy like our Milky Way, you're probably picturing a swirl shape with arms reaching out from a central point. These spiral arms are a classic feature of many galaxies. Similar structures can be found around young stars which are surrounded by disks of matter from which planets form, called protoplanetary disks. Now, astronomers have discovered evidence that these structures could be created by recently formed exoplanets.

Astronomers used Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona to investigate a giant exoplanet named MWC 758c which seems to be forming the spiral arms around its host star. Located 500 light-years away, the star is just a few million years old, making it a baby in cosmic terms. "Our study puts forward a solid piece of evidence that these spiral arms are caused by giant planets," said lead researcher Kevin Wagner of the University of Arizona in a statement. "And with the new James Webb Space Telescope, we will be able to further test and support this idea by searching for more planets like MWC 758c."

Read more
One galaxy, two views: see a comparison of images from Hubble and Webb
The peculiar galaxy NGC 3256 takes centre stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This distorted galaxy is the wreckage of a head-on collision between two spiral galaxies which likely occurred 500 million years ago, and it is studded with clumps of young stars which were formed as gas and dust from the two galaxies collided.

It might not seem obvious why astronomers need multiple different powerful space telescopes. Surely a more powerful telescope is better than a less powerful one? So why are there multiple different telescopes in orbit, either around Earth or around the sun?

The answer is to do with two main factors. One is the telescope's field of view, meaning how much of the sky it looks at. Some telescopes are useful for looking at large areas of the sky in less detail, working as survey telescopes to identify objects for further research or to look at the universe on a large scale -- like the recently launched Euclid mission. While others, like the Hubble Space Telescope, look at small areas of the sky in great detail, which is useful for studying particular objects.

Read more