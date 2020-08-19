Facebook is integrating the Zoom app into its Portal video-calling products starting next month.

The Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal+ will integrate Zoom and other videoconferencing apps like BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, and Webex. The Portal TV will add these capabilities in the future, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Zoom on Portal will allow you to use popular features like Zoom’s whiteboarding and Portal’s Smart Camera technology, which keeps you in the frame no matter what.

Aside from Facebook, Zoom announced it will also be integrated into the Amazon Echo Show, and the Google Nest Hub Max later in the fall.

“With 42% of the U.S. labor force working from home full time, businesses can maintain their competitive edge by finding ways to increase productivity, enhance efficiency, and enable collaboration,” Zoom said in its official announcement. “With Zoom on your favorite smart display, you can connect with colleagues to work smarter together, using features like whiteboarding, content sharing, and co-annotation.”

The integration of Zoom on these devices is a big deal for these companies, since previously, they each used their own video solutions, like Facebook Messenger and Google Meet. But Zoom has made a name for itself in the videoconferencing space since the start of quarantines in March.

Zoom raked in a whopping $328 million during the February-to-April quarter when coronavirus lockdowns around the world prompted companies, schools, friends, and family to communicate from home rather than in person. The company’s latest financial data shows that Zoom now has around 265,000 corporate customers with more than 10 employees, marking a 354% year-on-year increase.

